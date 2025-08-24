Hyderabad

Pregnant woman brutally murdered by husband in Medchal, body parts dumped in Musi

According to police, frequent disputes between the two escalated into the brutal killing. In a shocking act, Mahender murdered Swathi, dismembered her body and packed the parts in bags, allegedly to dispose of them.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana24 August 2025 - 12:51
Hyderabad: A gruesome incident has come to light in Balaji Hills, Boduppal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where a 25-year-old pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her husband.


The deceased was identified as Swathi. The couple—Mahender Reddy and Swathi—hailed from Kamareddiguda in Vikarabad district. They had married for love and were residing in Boduppal.

According to police, frequent disputes between the two escalated into the brutal killing. In a shocking act, Mahender murdered Swathi, dismembered her body and packed the parts in bags, allegedly to dispose of them.


Alerted by unusual noises from the house, neighbours informed the police. On reaching the spot, police found the body parts in bags and immediately took Mahender into custody.

During interrogation, he confessed to severing Swathi’s head, arms and legs and dumping them in the Musi River.


Police teams have launched a search operation in the river to recover the missing body parts.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

