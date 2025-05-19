President Murmu Becomes First Sitting President to Visit Sabarimala Shrine

New Delhi: In a landmark event, President Droupadi Murmu is visiting the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple in Kerala today, becoming the first sitting President of India to offer prayers at the sacred hill shrine. Her visit is part of a two-day official tour of Kerala.

President Murmu’s Pilgrimage to Sabarimala

President Murmu is expected to land at Nilakkal helipad before heading to the Pampa base camp, the starting point for the ascent to the temple. From there, she will either trek the 4.25 km uphill path like other devotees or take a special vehicle via the emergency access road. The Special Protection Group (SPG) will finalize the route based on security considerations.

Sabarimala Temple Welcomes the President

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala shrine, confirmed and welcomed the President’s visit, describing it as a momentous occasion for one of India’s most visited pilgrimage destinations.

The temple, located in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala in the Western Ghats, is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and sits at an elevation of 3,000 feet. It attracts millions of devotees annually, especially during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Temple Access Restricted for Security

In light of the President’s visit, security has been heightened at Sabarimala. Authorities have suspended the virtual queue ticket system and temporarily restricted devotee access on May 18 and 19.

The temple opened on May 14 for monthly rituals linked to the Malayalam month of Edavam, and those rituals are expected to conclude around the time of her visit.

Significance of the Presidential Visit

This visit underscores the cultural and spiritual importance of the Sabarimala shrine and is seen as a significant moment in the temple’s history. President Murmu’s gesture also highlights the central government’s respect for India’s diverse religious traditions.