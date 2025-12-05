President Murmu to confer Handicrafts Awards 2025 on December 9

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will confer Handicrafts Awards 2025 honour distinguished master craftspersons for the years 2023 and 2024, on December 9, the Ministry of Textiles said on Friday.

The event, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, forms an integral part of the National Handicrafts Week celebrations, set to begin from tomorrow.

“These prestigious national honours recognise unparalleled artistic excellence and reaffirm the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the country’s rich and diverse handicraft heritage,” the Ministry said.

Since their inception in 1965, the National Handicrafts Awards have recognised exceptional craftspersons whose exemplary workmanship has enriched the country’s cultural landscape.

The Shilp Guru Awards, introduced in 2002, stand as the highest recognition in the Indian handicrafts sector. These awards celebrate artisans who have demonstrated exemplary mastery and innovation in their craft, thereby ensuring the continuation and evolution of India’s diverse craft heritage.

The National Handicrafts Week, observed annually from December 8-14,

will serve “as a tribute to India’s artisans and celebrates the enduring cultural significance of handicrafts,” the Ministry said.

The week will feature a wide spectrum of activities and public engagements aimed at enhancing awareness, strengthening artisan livelihoods, and promoting the sector’s socio-economic relevance in contemporary India.

Key activities include exhibitions showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, thematic workshops, capacity-building programmes, craft demonstrations, panel discussions, outreach initiatives, and cultural performances.

The handicrafts sector remains a cornerstone of India’s cultural and economic landscape. It preserves centuries-old traditions, supports millions of livelihoods, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and contributes significantly to the nation’s export earnings.

The Ministry noted that it “remains deeply committed to supporting artisans through recognition, skill enhancement, technological interventions, financial empowerment, and improved domestic and international market access”.

Through these initiatives, the government aims to further elevate India’s handicraft legacy, strengthen artisan communities, and ensure that the country’s traditional crafts continue to thrive in the modern world.