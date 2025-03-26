Priest Sai Krishna Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Brutally Murdering a Woman Under the Pretext of Marriage

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of betrayal and murder, the Ranga Reddy Court has sentenced temple priest Sai Krishna to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of a woman under the pretext of marriage. The verdict was announced on Wednesday after both sides presented their arguments before the court.

Case Details: A Deceptive Love Turned Deadly

According to reports, the accused, identified as Egaari Venkata Surya Sai Krishna, was a resident of Venkateshwara Colony in Saroor Nagar, Telangana.

Originally hailing from Narendra Puram village in P. Gannavaram Mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, Sai Krishna served as a priest at the local Maisamma temple while also working as a construction contractor. Despite being married and having a daughter, he became involved in an extramarital affair.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Kuroganti Apsara, was a resident of the same locality and lived with her mother. Apsara, originally from Chennai, had previously worked in minor roles in films and television serials. At the time of the incident, she was employed in a private job.

Apsara and Sai Krishna met when she visited the temple as a devotee, and their acquaintance soon developed into a romantic relationship. However, when Apsara began pressuring Sai Krishna for marriage, he devised a sinister plan to get rid of her.

The Cold-Blooded Murder

On June 3, 2023, Sai Krishna lured Apsara into his car under the false pretense of taking her to Coimbatore. Around 11 PM, he drove to a secluded area near a cattle shed in Sultanpally, Shamshabad Mandal, where there were no CCTV cameras. As Apsara dozed off in the car, he attempted to suffocate her using a car body cover. When she resisted, he struck her on the head with a heavy stone he had brought along, killing her instantly.

Attempt to Conceal the Crime

After committing the murder, Sai Krishna wrapped Apsara’s body in the car cover and placed it in the vehicle’s trunk. He then drove back to his house. However, as the body began decomposing and emitting a foul odor by evening, he decided to dispose of it. He dumped Apsara’s corpse into a drainage manhole located behind the Saroor Nagar MRO office.

When Apsara’s mother inquired about her daughter’s whereabouts, Sai Krishna attempted to mislead her by claiming that Apsara had gone to Bhadrachalam with her friends. He even fabricated a story, stating that he had personally dropped her off in Shamshabad, where she had boarded a friend’s car.

To strengthen his alibi, he repeatedly called Apsara’s phone, pretending to be worried about her disappearance. He later visited the Shamshabad RGI Airport police station with his accomplice, Aruna, and filed a missing person complaint to mislead investigators.

The Investigation and Arrest

However, police officers grew suspicious of Sai Krishna’s inconsistent statements and behavior. Upon further questioning, he eventually confessed to the crime. Following his confession, the police recovered Apsara’s body from the drainage system, confirming the brutal nature of the crime.

After a thorough investigation, the case was fast-tracked in the Ranga Reddy district court. The court, after reviewing all evidence and testimonies, found Sai Krishna guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder.

Justice Delivered

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of deception and violence. Apsara’s tragic fate highlights the importance of trust and safety, particularly in relationships. The court’s verdict ensures that justice has been served, bringing some solace to the victim’s family.

As law enforcement continues to crack down on such heinous crimes, the case of Sai Krishna underscores the need for vigilance and strict legal action against perpetrators of violence and deception.