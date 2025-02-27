Prior Infection with Seasonal Flu May Guard Against Severe Bird Flu: Study

Study Suggests Immunity Boost Against H5N1 Bird Flu

New Delhi: A recent study suggests that prior infections with seasonal H1N1 flu may strengthen immunity and reduce the severity of H5N1 bird flu. The findings, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, may explain why most human cases of H5N1 in the US have not been fatal.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals He Turned Down Lord Shiva Role Twice in ‘Kannappa’

Research Conducted Using Ferret Models

Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh and Emory University conducted research using ferrets to assess the potential for virus transmission and severity between hosts. Their study revealed that pre-existing immunity significantly influences infection severity, offering protection against severe illness and fatality from H5N1 bird flu.

How Pre-Existing Immunity Reduces Severity

Ferrets previously exposed to H1N1 flu demonstrated a higher survival rate when infected with H5N1. Despite suffering similar lung tissue damage, these ferrets experienced lower fever, less weight loss, and maintained playfulness. In contrast, ferrets without prior immunity had more severe symptoms and higher fatality rates.

Immunity Helps Clear Virus Faster

The study found that H1N1-exposed ferrets cleared the virus from their nasal passages more quickly, restricting the infection to the respiratory tract. Meanwhile, ferrets with no pre-existing immunity developed systemic infections, with virus particles spreading to their heart, liver, and spleen.

Significance of Pre-Existing Immunity in Pandemic Risk Assessment

The study underscores the importance of considering pre-existing immunity when evaluating pandemic risks. “All human flu pandemics emerge in the context of prior immunity,” said lead researcher Valerie Le Sage, highlighting the necessity of studying immune responses in realistic scenarios.

This research could have major implications for public health strategies, particularly in understanding and mitigating future flu pandemics.