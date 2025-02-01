Priyanka Chopra Announces Digital Premiere of Academy Award-Nominated Film ‘Anuja’

Mumbai: Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced that her Academy Award-nominated short film Anuja will be available for digital streaming on Netflix starting February 5.

Priyanka shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a video montage showcasing highlights from the film, where she serves as an executive producer.

“I know you’ll be just as moved by Anuja as I was… and beyond thrilled to share that it’s coming to Netflix on Feb 5!” Priyanka wrote. “The film has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.”

She also praised the performances of the lead actresses, Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, stating, “Watching Sajda and Ananya bring this powerful tale to life is an experience. Their performances are raw, honest, and utterly captivating.”

A Film of Sisterhood, Resilience, and Hope

Priyanka emphasized that Anuja is more than just a movie. She explained, “It’s a testament to the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood, the resilience of the human spirit, and the hope that carries us through even the darkest times. Don’t miss it!”

About the Film

Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja tells the poignant story of a 9-year-old girl named Anuja, who works in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister, Palak. The film follows Anuja’s journey as she faces a crucial decision that will shape both her future and her family’s fate.

The short film is developed in partnership with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust and features Sajda Pathan in the leading role. The production team includes Graves Films, Shine Global Inc. (known for Oscar winners War/Dance and Inocente), Krushan Naik Films, and Salaam Baalak Trust.

Industry Reactions

Guneet Monga Kapoor, a key supporter of the film, described Anuja as a story of unparalleled courage, made with great heart. “Adam J. Graves delivers a powerful message through an empowered and entertaining lens,” she said.

Mindy Kaling also praised the film, noting that it highlights crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humor, and hope.

The supporting cast includes Ananya Shanbhag and Nagesh Bhosle, with cinematography by Akash Raje and music composed by Fabrizio Mancinelli.