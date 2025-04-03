Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Ultimate Skincare Secret
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to reveal her skincare secret. Sharing a glimpse of her post-skincare glow, the actress showcased her fresh, dewy complexion after indulging in her favorite sheet mask ritual.
Priyanka’s Skincare Routine
The Baywatch actress posted a photo of herself relaxing with a face sheet mask, followed by another snapshot flaunting her natural glow. In the picture, the Desi Girl is seen winking while lying on a bed, embracing her radiant skin.
A Heartwarming Reunion with Malti Marie
Priyanka also shared a sweet moment with her daughter, Malti Marie, after returning home. Capturing the heartwarming reunion, she simply captioned the post:
“Home.”
The touching photo shows Priyanka and Malti sharing a joyful moment, gazing at each other with love. The Sky Is Pink actress looked stunning in an all-black outfit, while little Malti Marie looked adorable in a floral dress.
Exploring Jaipur with BVLGARI
Recently, Priyanka visited Jaipur, sharing photos and videos from her trip. She was in Rajasthan for a project with BVLGARI and enjoyed a scenic drive around the city.
- Sharing a stunning image of Hawa Mahal, she wrote: “So beautiful.”
- She also shared a picture of Maharani Gayatri Devi, expressing admiration: “Still so obsessed with her. Had the good fortune of meeting her almost 25 years ago.”
Exciting Projects Ahead
On the professional front, the 42-year-old actress is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film alongside Mahesh Babu. Additionally, she will appear in:
- Heads of State, sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena.
- The Bluff, where she will portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.
With a glowing skincare routine, a heartwarming family moment, and exciting projects ahead, Priyanka Chopra continues to captivate fans worldwide.