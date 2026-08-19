Protecting the Protectors: Rising Violence Against Delhi Police Raises Serious Questions

The right to protest, express dissent and demand accountability is an essential part of any democracy. Citizens have every right to raise their concerns, question government policies and seek justice through peaceful and lawful means.

However, when protests turn violent, with stones being thrown, barricades being broken and police personnel coming under direct attack, the situation takes a serious and dangerous turn.

Recent incidents in Delhi, in which more than 100 police personnel were reportedly injured amid escalating clashes, have raised concerns over violence against those responsible for maintaining public order.

Police Personnel Are People Too

Behind every uniform is a human being with a family and responsibilities. Police officers work in difficult and often unpredictable situations, putting their own safety at risk to maintain peace and protect the public.

During periods of prolonged tension, security personnel are often required to deal with verbal abuse, hostile crowds and intense pressure while attempting to prevent violence.

Peaceful protest is a democratic right. But attacking police officers with stones or attempting to break through security barricades crosses the line between lawful dissent and violence.

Violence Cannot Be Justified in the Name of Accountability

Demanding accountability from public institutions is legitimate. But violence, destruction of public property and attacks on law enforcement cannot be presented as a means of achieving meaningful reform.

A democratic society depends on the rule of law. Citizens have the right to question those in power, while the state has the responsibility to protect citizens and maintain public order.

When protesters resort to violence, the very principles of accountability and justice that they claim to support can be undermined.

Chaos is not reform. Violence does not create lasting solutions.

Destruction is not progress. Damage to public infrastructure places an additional burden on taxpayers and communities.

Dissent does not require violence. Strong criticism, peaceful protest, legal action and public dialogue remain powerful democratic tools.

Police Have a Responsibility to Maintain Public Order

When a peaceful demonstration becomes violent and police personnel or members of the public face an immediate threat, law enforcement agencies are required to take steps to restore order.

Their responsibility includes protecting civilians, securing public infrastructure, preventing further escalation and ensuring that the rule of law is maintained.

At the same time, any police response must remain lawful, proportionate and subject to accountability. Protecting police officers from violence and protecting citizens’ right to peaceful protest are not contradictory principles; both are essential to a functioning democracy.

Violence Against Security Personnel Must Not Become Normal

Criticism of government policies and law enforcement actions is a fundamental democratic right. But that right does not extend to physically attacking public servants.

The incidents in Delhi highlight the need for restraint from all sides. Protesters must ensure that legitimate grievances do not turn into violence, while authorities must continue to handle demonstrations with professionalism and within the framework of the law.

A healthy democracy requires both the freedom to dissent and respect for the rule of law.

Protecting police personnel from violence does not mean silencing criticism. Rather, it means ensuring that democratic disagreement remains peaceful, lawful and focused on finding solutions instead of creating further conflict.