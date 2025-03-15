Protests Erupt Across Sindh Against Canal Constructions on Indus River

Sindh: Rallies and Protests Intensify Over Canal Projects on the Indus River Protests have erupted across Sindh, Pakistan, in opposition to the construction of new canals on the Indus River. With widespread participation from local communities, activists, and political groups, the protests have called for the protection of the river and the preservation of water resources. Demonstrators echoed the demand to “let the water flow” as they voiced concerns over the environmental and socio-economic impact of these canal projects.

Seminar Highlights Growing Ecological and Socio-Economic Threats

On Friday, the National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and youth organizations held a seminar titled ‘Indus River: The Lifeline of Sindh under Threat’ at the Karachi Press Club. The seminar coincided with International Action Day for Rivers and attracted attention to the urgent issues facing the Indus River due to its degradation. Speakers at the event highlighted how the canal constructions are exacerbating the already fragile ecological balance of the region.

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum Leads Rally Against Canal Projects

In parallel to the seminar, a significant rally organized by the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum took place, where a large number of fisherwomen and men, along with political and human rights activists, gathered to protest against the Cholistan project and other proposed canals on the Indus River. The rally’s primary demand was clear: No Canals, No Dams, and No Cuts on the Indus River.

The protests have gained substantial momentum, with rallies and demonstrations stretching across the province of Sindh. Local residents and activists have expressed their opposition to the government’s plan to build six additional canals on the Indus River, a project that they believe will further harm Sindh’s water resources and agricultural activities.

Save Indus River Movement Criticizes Canal Projects

The Save Indus River Movement (SIRM) has strongly opposed the canal projects, calling them “unconstitutional.” Earlier this week, the movement rejected statements made by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in a joint session of parliament, in which he supported the canal constructions. SIRM leaders have demanded that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) withdraw from the federal government in response to the controversial projects.

SIRM Convener Syed Zain Shah warned that the construction of the canals would lead to the destruction of Sindh’s agriculture, a severe water crisis in cities, and the collapse of the region’s ecosystem due to the drying up of the Indus River. He also expressed concerns over the depletion of underground water resources, with corporate interests benefitting from the project while ordinary citizens bear the brunt of the consequences.

Calls for Action Against Unjust Decisions

Syed Zain Shah called on the government to revoke the approval for the new canals, accusing it of making unjust decisions that could jeopardize the future of Sindh and its people. He further criticized the government’s approach, stating that such decisions had placed the state’s existence at risk and made justice unattainable for local communities.

Widespread Protests Across Sindh

The protests in Sindh are part of a broader movement against what citizens have described as “anti-people policies” and a “violation” of Sindh’s rights. These protests have gained momentum since February, with nationalist parties in Sindh organizing protests and blocking highways to demand that the canal projects be stopped.

The growing unrest underscores the deep divisions and concerns over the fate of the Indus River, which serves as a vital lifeline for the region’s people and economy. As protests continue, the future of the canal projects and their potential environmental impact remains a highly contentious issue in Sindh.