Stocks Remain Top Investment Choice for Next-Gen Wealthy Indians: Report

New Delhi: Stocks Lead Investment Preferences Among Young Wealthy Indians A recent report by Knight Frank reveals that stocks are the most preferred investment choice for India’s next generation of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). According to the study, 23% of young wealthy Indians consider stocks their priority investment, followed closely by cash (22%) and property (21%).

Stocks, Cash, and Property: The Dominant Investment Assets

This trend mirrors global preferences, where 22% of next-gen HNWIs worldwide also prioritize stocks as their main investment. Property and cash follow as the next preferred asset classes. However, the report highlights that alternative investment options, such as cryptocurrencies and digital assets, have seen limited uptake among Indian HNWIs, with only 5% considering them a key investment choice. This figure is slightly higher globally, with 9% of HNWIs choosing cryptocurrencies.

Bonds are also gaining attention among young Indian investors, with 8% showing interest, compared to 6.5% globally.

Traditional Assets Still Dominant Despite the Rise of Alternatives

While alternative investments like cryptocurrencies, venture capital, and art are gaining popularity, the younger generation of wealthy individuals in India continues to favor traditional assets such as stocks, property, and cash. The report suggests that despite the growing appeal of these newer investment options, the stability of traditional assets continues to be the top choice for India’s next-gen HNWIs.

Gender Preferences in Investment Choices

Knight Frank’s report also sheds light on investment preferences based on gender. Globally, men are more inclined toward stocks, while women typically prefer property and cash. However, in India, both men and women from the next generation of wealthy individuals show a strong preference for stocks over other asset classes.

Luxury Assets Gaining Popularity Among Wealthy Indians

In addition to financial investments, the report highlights a growing interest in luxury assets among India’s young wealthy individuals. Approximately 46.5% of next-gen HNWIs in India aspire to own a luxury car, making it the most sought-after asset. Luxury real estate also remains a major attraction, with 25.7% expressing a desire to invest in high-end properties.

Art collections are another favored investment, with 11.9% showing interest in acquiring valuable artwork.

A Strong Shift Towards Traditional and Luxury Assets

Overall, Knight Frank’s report underscores the continued preference for traditional investment options like stocks and property among India’s next-gen HNWIs. While newer alternatives are gaining traction, established assets like stocks, real estate, and luxury goods remain at the forefront of investment strategies for young wealthy Indians.