Public Gatherings Banned in Jubilee Hills from Nov 9, Section 163 BNSS Invoked

Hyderabad: To maintain law and order during the Jubilee Hills By-election on November 11, the Cyberabad Police have imposed restrictions on public gatherings under Section 163 BNSS.

Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty announced that assembly of more than five persons will be prohibited in polling areas falling under the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment within the Sanathnagar police station limits.

The restrictions will be in force from 6 PM on November 9 to 6 PM on November 12, 2025. Public meetings and unlawful assemblies are banned during this period. However, door-to-door campaigning by groups of up to five persons is permitted.

The Commissioner warned that any violation of the order would invite prosecution under applicable laws.