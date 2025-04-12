Punjab Govt Scraps 44,000 Teaching Posts Amid Education Privatization Drive

In a move that has triggered widespread concern across Pakistan’s education and employment sectors, the Punjab province’s Education Department has abolished 44,000 government school teacher posts as part of a large-scale privatization and outsourcing campaign.

Government Shifts Education to Private Sector

According to sources in the Punjab School Education Department, the affected teaching positions will now fall under private sector management, with hiring responsibilities delegated to private school owners.

While the government maintains the move aims to increase efficiency, critics argue that it will amplify unemployment, weaken public education infrastructure, and further burden underprivileged families.

Job Cuts Deepen Employment Crisis

The decision comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with soaring inflation, private sector downsizing, and a rising unemployment rate of 6.3% in 2024. Teachers warn that the loss of these posts will worsen the job crisis for young graduates and aspiring educators.

“It’s shocking to see the government privatising institutions. In the private sector, we’re already overworked and underpaid. Many are being laid off or working double shifts for half the pay,” said Humaira, a private school teacher.

100,000+ Teaching Vacancies Already Exist

Teachers’ unions have condemned the move, highlighting that over 100,000 posts have remained vacant since the last recruitment drive in 2018. Instead of filling these positions, the government has now scrapped nearly 15% of total government school teaching jobs in the province.

“The shortage has already impacted the quality of education in government schools. Now, with the removal of 44,000 more posts, the future of thousands of students is in jeopardy,” said Mishaal, a government school teacher.

Fear of Rising Out-of-School Children

Experts warn the move may also trigger an increase in out-of-school children as private sector institutions introduce higher fees.

“Government schools are affordable, but private school fees are at least 100 times more. Outsourcing will push education out of reach for many,” said Syed Sajjad Akbar Kazmi, head of the Punjab Teachers Union.

Pakistan already had 26.2 million out-of-school children in 2021–22, and this number is expected to rise following these structural changes.

A Controversial Reform at a Critical Time

With the decision to eliminate 44,000 posts, the Punjab government has reignited a national debate about the future of public education, employment, and access to learning for all.

As teacher unions prepare for protests, calls for reversing the policy and initiating new recruitment drives are growing louder.