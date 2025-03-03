Smashing Barriers, Spreading Smiles: PV Sindhu Backs Himalaya’s ‘Muskaan’ Initiative

Hyderabad: A smile is a powerful expression of confidence, joy, and self-assurance. Yet, for thousands of children in India born with cleft conditions, smiling freely is a challenge. Since 2016, Himalaya Wellness Company has been transforming lives through its ‘Muskaan’ initiative, dedicated to providing free cleft lip and palate surgeries to children across the country.

In a significant step forward, badminton icon and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has joined forces with Himalaya and Smile Train India to amplify awareness and ensure more children receive life-changing treatment.

PV Sindhu Joins the Cause: Empowering Children to Smile with Confidence

PV Sindhu is not just a champion on the court but also a passionate advocate for children’s well-being. Known for her commitment to social causes, her association with ‘Muskaan’ strengthens its reach and impact.

By using her platform, Sindhu aims to raise awareness about the challenges children with cleft conditions face, including difficulties in eating, speaking, and social interactions. She also highlights the importance of early medical intervention and comprehensive cleft care.

At the event held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, PV Sindhu expressed her heartfelt support for the initiative, emphasizing the role of confidence in shaping a child’s future.

“Confidence gives children the courage to chase their dreams and face the world without hesitation. Every child deserves that strength, and access to cleft care plays a vital role in ensuring they can grow up without limitations. I am truly honored to support Himalaya’s ‘Muskaan’ initiative, which is making a real difference by providing children with the treatment they need. By raising awareness, we can empower more children with the confidence to thrive. I encourage everyone to join us in spreading the word and making a difference.” – PV Sindhu

The Impact of ‘Muskaan’: Transforming Lives Since 2016

Himalaya Wellness Company launched the ‘Muskaan’ initiative in 2016 with the vision of bringing smiles to children born with cleft conditions. Over the years, the initiative has made a significant impact:

More than 2,000 free cleft surgeries performed across 600+ districts in India.

performed across in India. Increased awareness about the importance of early cleft intervention to prevent speech and developmental issues.

to prevent speech and developmental issues. Collaboration with Smile Train India, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, to provide medical expertise and support for comprehensive cleft care.

At the event, a panel discussion was held featuring Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, and Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, Smile Train. The panelists shed light on the growing impact of ‘Muskaan’ and the importance of providing timely treatment to children in need.

Expert Insights: Why Cleft Treatment is Crucial

Himalaya’s Commitment to Social Well-Being

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, emphasized the company’s commitment to holistic well-being:

“At Himalaya, we believe wellness extends beyond our products—it is about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. With PV Sindhu’s support, we aim to reach even more families and ensure that every child gets the opportunity to smile confidently. Our vision of ‘Wellness in every home, Happiness in every heart’ aligns perfectly with the mission of ‘Muskaan’.” – Rajesh Krishnamurthy

Bridging the Awareness Gap

Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, Smile Train, highlighted the need for awareness and accessibility:

“Timely cleft treatment not only restores a child’s smile but also ensures they lead a healthy and fulfilling life. Awareness plays a critical role in bridging the gap between children in need and life-changing cleft care. With Himalaya’s continued commitment and PV Sindhu’s support, we hope to reach even more families and ensure that no child has to live with an untreated cleft.” – Mamta Carroll

The Role of PV Sindhu: Inspiring Change and Driving Awareness

Through her association with ‘Muskaan,’ PV Sindhu will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about cleft conditions and the importance of treatment. Her involvement will help:

✔ Educate the public on the challenges faced by children with cleft conditions. ✔ Encourage participation and donations to support free cleft surgeries. ✔ Inspire more individuals and organizations to contribute to cleft care initiatives.

How You Can Contribute

Himalaya’s ‘Muskaan’ initiative thrives on community support and contributions. Here’s how you can make a difference: