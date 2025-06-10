PVL Season 4 Auction: Big Buys and Local Talent Shine as Teams Gear Up

Calicut: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4 auction witnessed intense bidding, smart picks, and major splurges as franchises built their dream squads ahead of the new season.

Jerome Vinith Headlines Auction as Chennai Blitz Wins Bidding War

Star attacker Jerome Vinith C was the highlight of the auction, attracting a heated bidding war between Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunder Bolts. Ultimately, Chennai Blitz secured Vinith’s services for a massive ₹22.5 lakh, making him one of the top picks in the Platinum category. Chennai also signed M Ashwin Raj and Sameer Chaudhary (RTM) for ₹8 lakh each.

Calicut Heroes Go Local with Shameemudheen

Calicut Heroes, the hometown favorites, delighted fans by signing local talent Shameemudheen for ₹22.5 lakh. They also used their Right to Match for experienced setter Mohan Ukkrapandian and brought in Santhosh S for ₹8 lakh.

Hyderabad Black Hawks Make Big Statement with Shikhar Singh

The Hyderabad Black Hawks made headlines by picking up Shikhar Singh for ₹16 lakh. Other additions included Aman Kumar for ₹11.5 lakh and Deepu Venugopal for ₹5.75 lakh.

Delhi Toofans Build Smart with Balanced Buys

Delhi Toofans’ costliest Platinum buy was Aayush at ₹9 lakh. In the Gold category, they picked up George Antony for ₹5 lakh and Mannat Choudhary for ₹6.5 lakh.

Ahmedabad Defenders Retain Key Players

Ahmedabad Defenders retained Shon T John using their Right to Match for ₹11.5 lakh. They also signed Angamuthu and Akhin GS for ₹11 lakh and ₹10.5 lakh respectively.

Kochi Blue Spikers Secure Vinit Kumar and Rising Stars

Vinit Kumar, another top buy at ₹22.5 lakh, will feature for Kochi Blue Spikers. He will be joined by Amal K Thomas (₹6.5 lakh) and Jasjodh Singh, who was bought from the gold category for an impressive ₹14.75 lakh.

Mumbai Meteors Pick Balanced Squad

Mumbai Meteors picked up Karthik A and Lad Om Vasant for ₹8 lakh each. Their Gold category signings include Vipul Kumar (RTM) for ₹6.25 lakh, Sonu, and Nikhil, each for ₹5 lakh.

Goa Guardians Make Auction Debut with Strategic Buys

Goa Guardians, the league’s debut franchise, picked Prince and Ramanathan for ₹8 lakh each in the Platinum category. Amit Chhoker joined for ₹5 lakh.

Bengaluru Torpedoes Join Late with Key Picks

Bengaluru Torpedoes made late but significant buys, picking Jishnu PV for ₹14 lakh and Joel Benjamin J for ₹6.5 lakh. Ibin Jose and Rohit Kumar also joined the squad for ₹5 lakh each.