Quake measuring 6.0 strikes off Indonesia’s North Maluku

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province early Saturday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana26 July 2025 - 13:08
Jakarta: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s eastern North Maluku province early Saturday, the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported.

The quake occurred at 04:30 a.m. Jakarta time Saturday (2130 GMT Friday), with the epicentre located 104 kilometers southwest of Doi Island in North Halmahera Regency, at a depth of 58 kilometers beneath the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the tremors were not expected to generate large waves.

