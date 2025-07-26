Quake measuring 6.0 strikes off Indonesia’s North Maluku

Jakarta: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s eastern North Maluku province early Saturday, the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported.

The quake occurred at 04:30 a.m. Jakarta time Saturday (2130 GMT Friday), with the epicentre located 104 kilometers southwest of Doi Island in North Halmahera Regency, at a depth of 58 kilometers beneath the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the tremors were not expected to generate large waves.