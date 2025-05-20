Raashii Khanna: Some roles don’t ask, they demand your body and bruises

Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna recently offered fans a gripping behind-the-scenes look into her next project, revealing the intensity and physical toll of her upcoming role. She emphasized that some characters don’t just ask for performance — they demand it all.

A Glimpse into Her Intense Transformation

Raashii took to Instagram to share a series of raw and powerful images. Dressed simply in a T-shirt and black pants, the actress appeared bruised, bloodied, and fully immersed in her role. Visible injuries on her nose and hands hinted at the physically demanding scenes she had to shoot.

Her caption read:

“Some roles don’t ask. They demand. Your body. Your breath. Your bruises. And when you become the storm, you don’t flinch at the thunder. Coming soon…”

Rigorous Training for Her New Role

Raashii has undergone intense physical training and stunt rehearsals for the unnamed project. While details of the film remain under wraps, her transformation suggests a gritty, action-packed storyline.

Recent Appearance in The Sabarmati Report

Recently, Raashii Khanna starred as a journalist in The Sabarmati Report, a political drama based on true events — particularly the Godhra train burning of February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express. The film, initially directed by Ranjan Chandel (later replaced by Dheeraj Sarna), also features Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles.

Revisiting Her Early Career: Madras Cafe Audition Story

In a light-hearted appearance on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, Raashii recounted how she was initially uninterested in films. Speaking about her first audition — a lip gloss ad — she confessed:

“I ran away from the first audition. There were a lot of people. I was scared seeing so many people. I was always very shy.”

When Farah asked if it was with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Raashii clarified:

“No, they sent me to small auditions. I got a call from casting director Jogi Ji who said Madras Cafe casting is happening.”

Despite initially turning down the offer twice, Raashii finally agreed out of respect. That film marked her cinematic debut in 2013.