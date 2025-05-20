Massive ₹15,000 Discount on Google Pixel 9 – Mind-Blowing Features You Can’t Miss!

Are you planning to buy a premium smartphone with top-notch features? If so, the Google Pixel 9 could be an excellent option. The phone is now available with a flat discount of up to ₹15,000, making it more affordable for tech-savvy buyers.

Google Pixel 9 Price and Discounts

The launch price of the Google Pixel 9 in India is ₹79,999. However, Vijay Sales is currently offering an instant discount of ₹5,000, reducing the effective price to ₹74,999.

Additionally, if you purchase the phone using an HDFC Bank credit card on no-cost EMI, you get an extra discount of ₹10,000, bringing the total benefit to ₹15,000.

Google Pixel 9 Display and Design Features

The Pixel 9 boasts a 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, offering stunning clarity. Key display features include:

Peak Brightness: 2700 nits

2700 nits Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz HDR Support

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection

These features ensure a smooth, vibrant, and durable screen experience, ideal for multimedia and gaming.

Camera Specifications

The Pixel 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup:

Primary Camera: 50MP with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

50MP with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Ultra-Wide Camera: 48MP for wider shots

48MP for wider shots Front Camera (Selfie): 10.5MP

The cameras are designed to capture high-quality photos in all lighting conditions, making it a solid choice for photography lovers.

Performance, Storage, and Battery

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 runs on the powerful Google Tensor G4 chipset, offering a seamless performance experience. Additional specs include:

RAM: 12GB

12GB Internal Storage: 256GB

256GB Battery: 4700mAh capacity

4700mAh capacity Charging: 45W fast charging support

It comes with the latest version of Android, ensuring security, speed, and access to all of Google’s exclusive features.

Special Features

The Pixel 9 also includes access to exclusive Google features such as:

Google Lens

Real-time Translation

AI-Powered Enhancements

5 Years of Software Updates

Final Verdict

With a total discount of ₹15,000, cutting-edge specs, and the latest Android experience, the Google Pixel 9 is a value-packed premium smartphone. If you are looking for performance, design, and camera capabilities in one device, this is one deal worth considering.