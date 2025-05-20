Massive ₹15,000 Discount on Google Pixel 9 – Mind-Blowing Features You Can’t Miss!
Are you planning to buy a premium smartphone with top-notch features? If so, the Google Pixel 9 could be an excellent option. The phone is now available with a flat discount of up to ₹15,000, making it more affordable for tech-savvy buyers.
Google Pixel 9 Price and Discounts
The launch price of the Google Pixel 9 in India is ₹79,999. However, Vijay Sales is currently offering an instant discount of ₹5,000, reducing the effective price to ₹74,999.
Additionally, if you purchase the phone using an HDFC Bank credit card on no-cost EMI, you get an extra discount of ₹10,000, bringing the total benefit to ₹15,000.
Google Pixel 9 Display and Design Features
The Pixel 9 boasts a 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, offering stunning clarity. Key display features include:
- Peak Brightness: 2700 nits
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- HDR Support
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection
These features ensure a smooth, vibrant, and durable screen experience, ideal for multimedia and gaming.
Camera Specifications
The Pixel 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup:
- Primary Camera: 50MP with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
- Ultra-Wide Camera: 48MP for wider shots
- Front Camera (Selfie): 10.5MP
The cameras are designed to capture high-quality photos in all lighting conditions, making it a solid choice for photography lovers.
Performance, Storage, and Battery
Under the hood, the Pixel 9 runs on the powerful Google Tensor G4 chipset, offering a seamless performance experience. Additional specs include:
- RAM: 12GB
- Internal Storage: 256GB
- Battery: 4700mAh capacity
- Charging: 45W fast charging support
It comes with the latest version of Android, ensuring security, speed, and access to all of Google’s exclusive features.
Special Features
The Pixel 9 also includes access to exclusive Google features such as:
- Google Lens
- Real-time Translation
- AI-Powered Enhancements
- 5 Years of Software Updates
Final Verdict
With a total discount of ₹15,000, cutting-edge specs, and the latest Android experience, the Google Pixel 9 is a value-packed premium smartphone. If you are looking for performance, design, and camera capabilities in one device, this is one deal worth considering.