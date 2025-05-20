Telangana Farmers Question Delay in Rythu Bharosa Payments for Yasangi Season

Hyderabad: Telangana farmers are raising serious concerns over the delay in disbursal of Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Investment Support) payments for the Yasangi (Rabi) season. As the season has already ended and the Kharif season is just 10–15 days away, many are beginning to lose hope that the promised support will be delivered.

Government’s Silence Raises Questions

Despite the government’s grand launch of the Rythu Bharosa scheme on January 26 by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, where some farmers in 577 pilot villages received initial funds, the complete rollout has yet to materialize. CM Revanth had promised that all farmers would receive the support by March 31, but with May ending soon, large numbers of farmers are still waiting.

Partial Payments Leave Farmers Disappointed

So far, the government has credited only ₹5,100 crore to around 85 lakh acres, out of the ₹9,120 crore required for 152 lakh acres at the promised rate of ₹6,000 per acre. This leaves a pending amount of ₹4,020 crore. Farmers are now questioning the government’s sincerity, with many feeling deceived by unfulfilled assurances.

Minister’s Assurances in Doubt

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had recently stated publicly that the remaining farmers would soon receive their dues. However, with no further action taken, even his words are now being questioned. Farmers are asking whether such promises carry any value.

Kharif Season Support Also in Limbo

The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government had earlier halted Rythu Bandhu disbursements for the previous Kharif season, citing a review and restructuring process. This forced many farmers to rely on high-interest loans from private lenders, a burden they had escaped during the previous KCR regime.

Congress Fails to Deliver on Rs. 15,000 Per Year Promise

During the 2023 elections, the Congress party promised ₹15,000 per acre per year (₹7,500 per season). However, after coming to power, the scheme was not implemented for two seasons and was reduced in the third. For the 2023–24 Yasangi season, only ₹5,000 per acre was paid, amounting to ₹7,400 crore instead of the required ₹11,400 crore, leaving ₹4,000 crore unpaid.

Additionally, the 2024–25 Kharif season saw no payments at all, adding another ₹11,400 crore to the dues. For the current Yasangi season, only ₹5,000 crore was released against a ₹11,400 crore requirement, meaning another ₹6,400 crore remains pending.

Total Dues Amount to ₹21,800 Crore

In total, the Congress government has fallen short by ₹21,800 crore across three seasons. This shortfall is significantly impacting the rural economy and damaging the trust between farmers and the government.

Grand Promises, Minimal Delivery

During the election campaign, Revanth Reddy had claimed that farmers would receive ₹15,000 under Congress—more than the ₹10,000 per acre provided under KCR’s Rythu Bandhu. However, only ₹5,000 was disbursed in one installment, and the next was skipped entirely. Even the revised promise of ₹12,000 per acre for the Yasangi season remains unfulfilled.

Farmer Confidence at an All-Time Low

With broken promises, delayed payments, and inconsistent implementation, the Revanth Reddy government is facing backlash from the farming community. Many believe the administration has failed to show genuine commitment to their welfare and accuse it of playing with their livelihoods.