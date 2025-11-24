Rabri Devi alleges bias; seeks transfer of corruption, ED cases

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has filed an application before the Principal District and Sessions Judge at the Rouse Avenue Courts seeking transfer of four cases from the court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne, alleging bias and a lack of neutrality on the part of the judge.

The transfer plea pertains to the IRCTC scam case, the alleged cash-for-jobs case, and the related money laundering proceedings being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

All four matters are presently heard by Judge Gogne, who had on October 13 framed criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption charges against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others in the IRCTC hotel scam case.

Rabri Devi’s application asserts that the Special Judge is “unduly inclined” towards the prosecution and that his conduct during hearings has created a “reasonable apprehension of bias” in her mind.

“The conduct of the Ld. Special Judge, on various occasions during the course of proceedings in all the above-mentioned cases, appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias, which can be seen from a number of instances of the case proceedings/orders itself,” the plea stated.

“In the interest of justice, equity and fair play, the cases need to be transferred to another competent court,” the application added.

Further, it said that the “apprehension is not based on speculations or imagination but on specific instances which have occurred during proceedings of the cases” pending before Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

On Monday, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Rabri Devi, informed Judge Gogne that the transfer application has been filed and is likely to be taken up soon.

The move comes against the backdrop of a series of setbacks for the Yadav family.

In an order passed on October 13, Judge Gogne ordered framing of charges under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, paving the way for trial in the IRCTC hotel scam.

According to the CBI, the alleged scam took place between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad served as Union Railway Minister.

It is alleged that two IRCTC hotels were leased out to a private firm in violation of norms, and that prime land in Patna was allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family members and a benami company in return.

In the separate cash-for-jobs case, the CBI has claimed that individuals seeking Group D posts in the Railways transferred their land to Lalu Prasad’s family or entities linked to them in lieu of employment.

The ED is also prosecuting the family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly channeling the proceeds of these transactions.