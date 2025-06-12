Radha Yadav to replace injured Shuchi in India’s squad for England series

Mumbai: All-rounder Radha Yadav has been named as a replacement for the injured Shuchi Upadhyay in India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, which begins later this month.

India Set to Play Five T20Is and Three ODIs

India will play five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against England. The England team enters the series with a new captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and head coach Charlotte Edwards.

BCCI Confirms Squad Change

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in Team India’s squads for the England tour,” said the BCCI in an official statement.

Shuchi Upadhyay was ruled out after sustaining a left shin injury during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Shuchi Upadhyay’s Short Stint with Team India

Shuchi was one of the three newcomers alongside Sree Charani and Kranti Goud named in the T20I squad. She had made her ODI debut against South Africa in the Women’s Tri-Series last month, which remains her only appearance for India.

Shafali Verma Returns to T20I Squad

Shafali Verma headlines the squad announcement as she makes a return to India’s T20I team after missing out since the T20 World Cup in UAE last year. Her recent form in domestic cricket and WPL 2025, where she scored 304 runs from nine innings with a strike rate of 152.76, played a crucial role in her comeback.

Sayali Satghare Strengthens Bowling Attack

Pacer Sayali Satghare has been included in both the T20I and ODI squads, adding depth to India’s fast bowling unit, which has been impacted by injuries to Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu.

ODI Squad Largely Unchanged

Aside from Sayali’s inclusion, India’s ODI squad remains largely unchanged from the side that won the recent tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also featured South Africa. The upcoming ODIs will be vital in preparing the team for the 2025 ODI World Cup to be held in India.

Full Schedule of India vs England Series

T20Is (June 28 – July 12) : Trent Bridge Bristol County Ground The Oval Old Trafford Edgbaston

: ODIs (July 16 – July 22) : Southampton Lord’s Chester-le-Street

:

T20I Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

ODI Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.