Rahul Gandhi to Attend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour Event in Hyderabad on December 13

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to attend football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour event at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on December 13.

He will witness a special friendly match between teams led by Messi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

During his visit to Delhi on Thursday, the Chief Minister personally invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to be part of this historic sporting event.

Massive Security Measures Ahead of the Mega Event

Preparations are in full swing as the city gears up for the high-profile, one-hour event. Authorities expect a crowd of 39,000 spectators, with thousands more watching from outside.

To ensure a smooth and safe event:

2,500 police personnel will be deployed

will be deployed Only valid ticket holders will be allowed inside the stadium

will be allowed inside the stadium Strict crowd-control measures have been put in place

have been put in place Traffic restrictions will be enforced around the Uppal area

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu confirmed that comprehensive arrangements have been made for public safety.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Advisory for Messi Tour Event: Key Diversions, Parking Plan for 13 December

Messi’s Schedule and VIP Movement Plan

Messi is expected to land at RGIA Airport at 4 p.m. From there:

He will travel to Taj Falaknuma Hotel for a scheduled programme

for a scheduled programme He will later leave for the stadium for the match

After the event, he will return to the hotel for an overnight stay

Special, secure routes have been arranged for:

Messi

Rahul Gandhi

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Ministers

Senior officials and VIP guests

Revanth Reddy to Lead RR9 Against Messi10

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who will captain Team RR9, has been training rigorously across various football grounds in the city.

Messi will lead Team Messi10, wearing his iconic jersey number 10.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged football fans to arrive early and settle into their seats to ensure smooth entry and safety.

Event Linked to ‘Telangana Rising’ Celebrations

The friendly match is part of the ‘Telangana Rising’ celebrations. Officials revealed:

Messi showed personal interest in participating in the celebrations

in participating in the celebrations The event aims to position Telangana as an emerging global hub for sports and tourism

IT Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized that Messi will be in Hyderabad for a social cause, not just a match

The state government is also planning to appoint Lionel Messi as the Global Brand Ambassador for its ‘Telangana Rising’ initiative.

The goal is to use Messi’s global influence to promote:

Sports development

Tourism opportunities

Investment potential

Youth empowerment across Telangana

With Rahul Gandhi’s participation, Messi’s arrival, and a grand sporting spectacle planned, Hyderabad is set for a historic night on December 13. Massive preparations, extensive security, and global attention make the GOAT India Tour one of the biggest international sports events ever hosted in Telangana.