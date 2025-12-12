Hyderabad Traffic Advisory for Messi Tour Event: Key Diversions, Parking Plan for 13 December
The Hyderabad traffic advisory for Messi tour event has been issued ahead of the large-scale gathering expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on 13 December 2025. With thousands anticipated to attend the live event, authorities have announced extensive traffic diversions, restricted vehicle movements, and designated parking arrangements across multiple parts of the city.
Moderate to heavy congestion is expected between 2:00 pm and 11:50 pm, especially on highways and connecting routes leading toward Uppal and eastern Hyderabad.
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Messi tour event: Why Hyderabad Is Implementing Traffic Diversions
The event’s high footfall is expected to affect several arterial corridors of the city. To ensure public safety and smooth flow of traffic, Rachakonda Police have imposed strict movement regulations for heavy vehicles and reorganized parking facilities around the stadium.
Heavy Vehicles Restricted City-Wide
The following vehicles will not be allowed toward the Uppal region between 12:00 hrs and 23:50 hrs:
- Lorries
- Dumpers
- Earth movers
- Water tankers
- RMC trucks
- All heavy goods vehicles
These vehicles will be diverted at multiple junctions across Hyderabad, depending on the approach route.
City-Wide Parking Arrangements for the Event
Parking Outside Stadium (General Public)
From Uppal X-Roads toward Habsiguda
- Penguin
- TGIALA
- LFJC
- Municipal Ground
From Uppal X-Roads toward Ramanthapur
- Jain Parking
- Sand Adda
- Modern Bakery
- Eenadu Office
- Vasu Pharma
Parking Inside Stadium (Pass Holders Only)
- Reserved exclusively for VVIPs, VIPs, and authorized pass holders.
- Vehicles without valid passes will not be allowed beyond the EK Minar and LG Godown checkpoints.
Recommended Parking Routes for Visitors Across Hyderabad
1. From L.B. Nagar Side
Visitors may park at:
- Jain Parking
- Sand Adda
- Eenadu Office
- Agarwal Parking (Ramanthapur road)
2. From Habsiguda / Tarnaka / Secunderabad Side
Parking options include:
- Penguin Parking
- TG IALA near RGIC Stadium
- Little Flower Junior College
- Municipal Ground, Uppal
3. From Ramanthapur Corridor
After taking a U-turn at DSL Mall, proceed toward:
- Jain Parking
- Sand Adda
- Eenadu Office
- Agarwal Parking
4. From Uppal Bhagyaath and Nearby Areas
Follow local routes toward Ramanthapur and park at any of the designated lots.
Major Traffic Diversions Across Hyderabad
Heavy Vehicle Diversions (12:00–23:50 hrs on 13 December)
1. Ghatkesar → Hyderabad (Uppal Sector)
Vehicles diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagyaath → Mehfil Hotel → Nagole → L.B. Nagar.
2. L.B. Nagar → Uppal Region
Diversion at U-turn near Nagole Metro Station → Nagole U-turn → HMDA Bhagyaath → Boudduppal → Chengicherla → IOCL Cherlapally → Ghatkesar.
3. Tarnaka / Secunderabad → Uppal
Diversions begin at:
- Habsiguda X-Road → Nacharam → NFC Rotary → IOCL Cherlapally → Ghatkesar.
4. Ramanthapur → Uppal
Vehicles redirected via:
- Street No. 8 → Habsiguda X-Road → Nacharam → NFC Rotary → Cherlapally → Ghatkesar.
5. Warangal → Hyderabad
Vehicles routed through Ghatkesar → Abdullapurmet → L.B. Nagar → Dilsukhnagar.
6. Hyderabad → Warangal
Vehicles must avoid Uppal and instead use:
L.B. Nagar → Hayathnagar → ORR → Abdullapurmet → Warangal Highway.
Expected Congestion Zones Across Hyderabad
Authorities warn heavy traffic on several main corridors, especially:
- Falaknuma → Santoshnagar → Uppal
- Secunderabad → Habsiguda → Uppal
With thousands expected to attend, these stretches may witness long delays.
Public Advisory for Commuters
Citizens across Hyderabad are urged to:
- Use public transport, especially RTC buses and Metro Rail.
- Plan travel in advance to avoid peak congestion hours.
- Follow signboards, police instructions, and designated parking routes.
Police emphasize that cooperation will help ensure smooth city traffic during the event and safe movement around the Uppal stadium zone.
The Hyderabad traffic advisory for Messi tour event has been issued to streamline city movement and manage the surge of visitors expected on December 13. With diversions, strict heavy-vehicle restrictions, and organized parking, authorities urge residents to stay informed and adjust their travel plans accordingly.
