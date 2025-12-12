Hyderabad Traffic Advisory for Messi Tour Event: Key Diversions, Parking Plan for 13 December

The Hyderabad traffic advisory for Messi tour event has been issued ahead of the large-scale gathering expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on 13 December 2025. With thousands anticipated to attend the live event, authorities have announced extensive traffic diversions, restricted vehicle movements, and designated parking arrangements across multiple parts of the city.

Moderate to heavy congestion is expected between 2:00 pm and 11:50 pm, especially on highways and connecting routes leading toward Uppal and eastern Hyderabad.

Hyderabad traffic advisory for Messi tour event: Why Hyderabad Is Implementing Traffic Diversions

The event’s high footfall is expected to affect several arterial corridors of the city. To ensure public safety and smooth flow of traffic, Rachakonda Police have imposed strict movement regulations for heavy vehicles and reorganized parking facilities around the stadium.

Heavy Vehicles Restricted City-Wide

The following vehicles will not be allowed toward the Uppal region between 12:00 hrs and 23:50 hrs:

Lorries

Dumpers

Earth movers

Water tankers

RMC trucks

All heavy goods vehicles

These vehicles will be diverted at multiple junctions across Hyderabad, depending on the approach route.

City-Wide Parking Arrangements for the Event

Parking Outside Stadium (General Public)

From Uppal X-Roads toward Habsiguda

Penguin TGIALA LFJC Municipal Ground

From Uppal X-Roads toward Ramanthapur

Jain Parking Sand Adda Modern Bakery Eenadu Office Vasu Pharma

Parking Inside Stadium (Pass Holders Only)

Reserved exclusively for VVIPs, VIPs, and authorized pass holders .

. Vehicles without valid passes will not be allowed beyond the EK Minar and LG Godown checkpoints.

Recommended Parking Routes for Visitors Across Hyderabad

1. From L.B. Nagar Side

Visitors may park at:

Jain Parking

Sand Adda

Eenadu Office

Agarwal Parking (Ramanthapur road)

2. From Habsiguda / Tarnaka / Secunderabad Side

Parking options include:

Penguin Parking

TG IALA near RGIC Stadium

Little Flower Junior College

Municipal Ground, Uppal

3. From Ramanthapur Corridor

After taking a U-turn at DSL Mall, proceed toward:

Jain Parking

Sand Adda

Eenadu Office

Agarwal Parking

4. From Uppal Bhagyaath and Nearby Areas

Follow local routes toward Ramanthapur and park at any of the designated lots.

Major Traffic Diversions Across Hyderabad

Heavy Vehicle Diversions (12:00–23:50 hrs on 13 December)

1. Ghatkesar → Hyderabad (Uppal Sector)

Vehicles diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagyaath → Mehfil Hotel → Nagole → L.B. Nagar.

2. L.B. Nagar → Uppal Region

Diversion at U-turn near Nagole Metro Station → Nagole U-turn → HMDA Bhagyaath → Boudduppal → Chengicherla → IOCL Cherlapally → Ghatkesar.

3. Tarnaka / Secunderabad → Uppal

Diversions begin at:

Habsiguda X-Road → Nacharam → NFC Rotary → IOCL Cherlapally → Ghatkesar.

4. Ramanthapur → Uppal

Vehicles redirected via:

Street No. 8 → Habsiguda X-Road → Nacharam → NFC Rotary → Cherlapally → Ghatkesar.

5. Warangal → Hyderabad

Vehicles routed through Ghatkesar → Abdullapurmet → L.B. Nagar → Dilsukhnagar.

6. Hyderabad → Warangal

Vehicles must avoid Uppal and instead use:

L.B. Nagar → Hayathnagar → ORR → Abdullapurmet → Warangal Highway.

Expected Congestion Zones Across Hyderabad

Authorities warn heavy traffic on several main corridors, especially:

Falaknuma → Santoshnagar → Uppal

Secunderabad → Habsiguda → Uppal

With thousands expected to attend, these stretches may witness long delays.

Public Advisory for Commuters

Citizens across Hyderabad are urged to:

Use public transport , especially RTC buses and Metro Rail.

, especially RTC buses and Metro Rail. Plan travel in advance to avoid peak congestion hours.

to avoid peak congestion hours. Follow signboards, police instructions, and designated parking routes.

Police emphasize that cooperation will help ensure smooth city traffic during the event and safe movement around the Uppal stadium zone.

The Hyderabad traffic advisory for Messi tour event has been issued to streamline city movement and manage the surge of visitors expected on December 13. With diversions, strict heavy-vehicle restrictions, and organized parking, authorities urge residents to stay informed and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Original reporting by Munsif News 24×7