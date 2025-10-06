Hyderabad’s Raidurg Land Auction Breaks Records: ₹177 Crore Per Acre Sets New Telangana Benchmark

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has achieved a record-breaking ₹177 crore per acre in its latest auction of 7.67 acres at Raidurg, Hyderabad Knowledge City, setting a new benchmark for land value in Telangana.

This is the highest-ever price per acre realised in any government-led auction in the Telangana state, surpassing the earlier Neopolis, Kokapet benchmark of ₹100.75 crore per acre for 3.60 acres achieved in auctions conducted by HMDA.

The Raidurg auction drew exceptional participation from leading national and regional developers, demonstrating strong investor faith in Hyderabad’s sustained growth, transparency in the auction process, and the strategic value of Raidurg as the heart of Hyderabad’s Knowledge City. This also underscores the robust policy support from the Government of Telangana.

The auction was successfully managed by JLL India & MSTC as the auction partner, which acted as the exclusive transaction advisor to TGIIC, ensuring a transparent and competitive bidding process that maximized value realisation for the state.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Shashanka, VC & Managing Director, TGIIC, said:

“The overwhelming success of the Raidurg auction is a proud moment for Telangana. The record price of ₹177 crore per acre reflects the strong confidence that investors and developers have in Hyderabad’s long-term potential and Telangana Rising-2047 story. It also reaffirms the State Government’s vision under the leadership of the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, with the support of Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu to create a transparent, business-friendly, and high-growth ecosystem. This result at Raidurg further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s most attractive and competitive investment destinations.”

The result marks the latest milestone in Telangana’s impressive trajectory of land value growth:

In 2017, Raidurg parcels fetched ₹42.59 crore per acre for an extent of 2.84 acres.

In 2022, Neopolis, Kokapet auctions conducted by HMDA achieved up to ₹100.75 crore per acre for 3.60 acres.

In 2025, Raidurg has redefined the benchmark at ₹177 crore per acre, representing a fourfold increase.

A spokesperson from JLL India said,” Achieving ₹177 crore per acre at Raidurg — nearly 75% higher than the ₹101 crore per acre benchmark at Neopolis — demonstrates Hyderabad’s exceptional market strength, robust investor sentiment, and the city’s evolution into a truly global business hub.”

Driven by world-class infrastructure, robust governance, and a thriving technology and GCC ecosystem, Hyderabad continues to attract top-tier developers and global corporations.

The Vice Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD) of TGIIC expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Telangana for entrusting the Corporation with the opportunity to conduct this landmark auction.

He extended sincere appreciation to all the bidders for their enthusiastic participation and for placing their trust in Telangana’s dynamic growth narrative. He also commended the dedicated efforts of the entire TGIIC team, JLL, and MSTC, whose meticulous planning and execution were instrumental in making the auction a resounding success.