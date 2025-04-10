Rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad, brings relief from heat

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad experienced rainfall on Thursday afternoon, leading to a much-needed drop in temperature and a pleasant atmosphere across the city. The rains brought relief to citizens who were suffering from intense heat and humidity over the past week.

Rain was reported in areas including Miyapur, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, Lingampally, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Medchal, Dundigal, Gandimaisamma, Bahadurpally, and Gagillapur.

Due to the sudden downpour, vehicular traffic was disrupted in many areas, and locals faced inconvenience. Power supply was also interrupted in some locations. Authorities have initiated restoration and relief measures.