Raja Singh Likely to Join Jana Sena? Speculation Grows After BJP Exit

Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party, is now at the center of intense political speculation, with sources hinting at his possible entry into the Jana Sena Party. The move, if confirmed, could significantly impact the political equations in Greater Hyderabad and the Goshamahal constituency.

Raja Singh’s Exit Sparks Political Buzz

Raja Singh, who achieved a hat-trick of victories from the Goshamahal Assembly segment, was suspended and later expelled from the BJP due to repeated controversial remarks and violations of party discipline. Now, with reports suggesting that the BJP may even push for his disqualification as MLA, the maverick leader appears to be exploring new political options.

Eyeing Jana Sena for Strategic Alliance?

According to his close aides, Raja Singh is seriously considering Jana Sena as his next political destination. With TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena forming an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, joining Pawan Kalyan’s party could help Raja Singh retain alliance support while distancing himself from BJP directly.

This move could help him retain Hindu voter support while leveraging the combined strength of Jana Sena and TDP to win a fourth consecutive term from Goshamahal.

Will He Float a New Party or Join Jana Sena?

There is growing curiosity about whether Raja Singh will form his own political party or officially join Jana Sena. Political circles are abuzz with both possibilities, making it one of the hot topics in Hyderabad politics.

Raja Singh’s Political Journey: From TDP to BJP

Raja Singh began his political journey with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), winning as a corporator in Mangalhat. He later joined the BJP and became its most visible face in Hyderabad, winning thrice from Goshamahal.

Known for his aggressive pro-Hindu stance, Singh often courted controversy through his speeches and videos targeting specific communities. This style of politics won him a strong support base, but also led to nationwide backlash, especially after his controversial remarks during a stand-up show by Munawar Faruqui in 2022.

BJP’s Flip-Flop: Suspension, Ticket, and Fallout

Although Raja Singh was suspended in 2022, the BJP lifted the suspension just before the 2023 elections and granted him a ticket, leading to his third consecutive victory. However, recent internal dissatisfaction and his resignation from the party have now reignited debates about his political future.

Awaiting Official Statement

While speculation continues to grow, an official confirmation from Raja Singh is awaited. His next move—whether it’s joining Jana Sena or launching his own party—is expected to reshape the political landscape in Hyderabad.