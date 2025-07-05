Telangana Ministers Visit Bibi-Ka-Alam in Hyderabad Ahead of Muharram Observances

Hyderabad: In honor of Muharram, Telangana ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud and Adluri Laxman Kumar visited the historic Bibi-Ka-Alam in Dabeerpura, Hyderabad, on Saturday. The ministers offered special prayers at the revered site, which holds immense cultural and religious significance during Muharram.

MLCs and Minority Leaders Join in the Observance

Accompanying the ministers were MLCs Ameer Ali Khan and FND, as well as Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Azmathullah Husseini. Several prominent minority community leaders also participated in the special prayer event.

Also Read: Telangana: MLC Kavitha Slams Congress Govt Over Alleged Ration Card Cancellation Plot

Government Ensures Full Arrangements for Muharram

The Telangana Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, has ensured comprehensive arrangements across the state for Muharram observances. These include security, sanitation, water supply, and medical aid at key locations, especially at Bibi-Ka-Alam.

Elephant Brought in for Historic Muharram Procession

As part of a centuries-old tradition, an elephant has been brought in for the grand Muharram procession associated with the Bibi-Ka-Alam. The ceremonial elephant plays a key role in the Ashura procession, which attracts large gatherings of devotees from across the city.

Peers Festival Celebrated Across Villages Beyond Religion

In rural Telangana, “Peerla Panduga” (Festival of Saints)—a local tradition linked to Muharram—is being celebrated across villages with communal harmony. The festival has long been observed by people of all castes and religions, showcasing the region’s inclusive spiritual fabric.