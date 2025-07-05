Telangana: MLC Kavitha Slams Congress Govt Over Alleged Ration Card Cancellation Plot

Hyderabad: MLC K. Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruthi and senior BRS leader, has alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government is attempting to cancel ration cards under the pretext of beneficiaries not collecting their allotted rice.

7.24 Lakh Families Did Not Collect Rice

According to reports, over 7.24 lakh ration card holders across the state did not collect their three-month rice quota (June, July, and August) distributed between June 1 and June 30 through ration shops.

Also Read: Telangana: Car Falls into Stream in Jangaon After Google Maps Error, Five Injured

This distribution was carried out in advance due to the monsoon season. However, these families reportedly missed collecting their share due to various unavoidable reasons.

Kavitha Alleges Malicious Intent Behind Ration Card Removals

Reacting to the reports, MLC Kavitha posted a strong statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). She claimed the government is using non-collection of ration as an excuse to remove over 7 lakh ration cards from the system.

“While the government claims it will issue 30 to 40 lakh new ration cards if needed, at the same time, it is trying to remove the existing ones. What kind of policy is this?” she questioned.

Demand to Halt Ration Card Cancellations

Kavitha further demanded that the government stop the cancellation process immediately and provide a second chance for the 7.24 lakh families to collect their missed ration.

She also urged the state to fast-track the issuance of new ration cards for those who have already applied and are still waiting.

Political Tension Over Welfare Scheme Management

This development has added to the growing tension between the BRS and the ruling Congress in Telangana, particularly regarding the handling of welfare schemes and the distribution of essential commodities.