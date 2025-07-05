Telangana: Car Falls into Stream in Jangaon After Google Maps Error, Five Injured

Jangaon: A road mishap occurred in the early hours of Saturday near Vadlakonda crossroads in Jangaon district, Telangana, after a car carrying five youths from Nagpur, Maharashtra fell into a stream while following directions on Google Maps.

Group Was En Route to Tirupati

According to reports, the group was traveling from Nagpur to Tirupati when the incident took place. The car fell into the Ganugupahad stream after the driver, relying solely on GPS navigation, failed to notice that the bridge over the stream was still under construction.

Injured Shifted to Jangaon Area Hospital

All five occupants sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to the Jangaon Area Hospital by the local police, who reached the spot soon after being informed of the accident.

No Warning Signs or Barricades at the Site

Locals and sources indicate that the absence of warning signs or barricades at the under-construction bridge played a major role in the accident. This bridge lies on the Jangaon–Husnabad road and has reportedly been under construction for several years.

Previous Accidents Reported at Same Spot

This is not the first accident at the same location. Locals say several mishaps have occurred at this spot in the past due to the poor visibility and lack of proper signage. While police had recently filled the road verge with soil to prevent vehicles from straying off the road, Saturday’s incident reveals the ongoing danger posed by the incomplete infrastructure.

Authorities Urged to Improve Safety Measures

Following this latest incident, residents have once again urged the local authorities and road contractors to install proper warning signs, barricades, and expedite the completion of the bridge to prevent further mishaps.