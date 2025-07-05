Tarun Bhascker & Eesha Rebba’s Film Titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi; Release Set for August 1

Hyderabad: The upcoming film starring Tarun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba has officially been titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by A R Sajeev, the emotionally intense and socially relevant film is set to release worldwide on August 1, 2025.

A Story Rooted in Emotion and Social Relevance

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi promises to deliver a heartfelt narrative that explores emotional complexity and real-world themes. Both Tarun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba play pivotal roles, bringing life to characters who navigate layered personal journeys.

The film aims to strike a deep chord with audiences by balancing relatable storytelling with thought-provoking social commentary.

Backed by S Originals and Movieverse Studios

The film is jointly produced by S Originals and Movieverse Studios, two banners known for championing content-driven cinema.

Srujan Yarabolu, Founder of S Originals, expressed his excitement about the collaboration:

“After the success of 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, we are proud to bring another emotionally gripping story to audiences. Tarun and Eesha are phenomenal, and their performances in this film will truly stand out.”

Movieverse Studios Focuses on Regional & Impactful Content

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media (parent company of Movieverse Studios), emphasized the production house’s mission to create regional stories that resonate across India.

“Our partnership with S Originals brings together creative forces committed to cinematic storytelling that reflects real-life themes. After Rakkaiye, this is another step toward our focus on culturally rich narratives.”

Powerful Performances and Strong Chemistry

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of Movieverse Studios, added that Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is more than just a film—it’s a mirror to evolving societal dynamics.

“The emotional weight of the story, combined with brilliant performances by Tarun and Eesha, will leave a lasting impact. Their chemistry and authenticity elevate the film to unforgettable heights.”

Mark your calendars — Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is all set to release in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025. The film is expected to be a powerful cinematic experience that blends emotion, culture, and social insight.