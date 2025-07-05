Sindhu’s place in history is already secured’: Gill Clark leads wish as star shuttler turns 30

New Delhi: India’s badminton icon and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu turned 30 on Saturday. The occasion was marked by a flood of birthday wishes from across the sporting world, celebrating her achievements and legacy in the game.

Gill Clark Pays Tribute to Sindhu’s Legacy

Among the notable wishes came a touching message from Gill Clark, a former World Championships medallist and renowned badminton commentator. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Clark praised Sindhu as a true “big tournament player” and said her legacy is already etched in the history of badminton.

“With 2 Olympic and 5 World Championship medals — along with medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Championships — Sindhu has constantly exceeded expectations,” Clark wrote.

Sindhu’s Medal Record Defies Rankings

Clark highlighted how Sindhu’s seven medals at the Olympics and World Championships came at times when her world ranking did not necessarily make her a favorite — a testament to her champion mindset and ability to rise to the occasion.

“What’s so remarkable is that she has always outperformed her ranking at major tournaments, showcasing her mental toughness and resilience,” Clark added.

Is a Comeback on the Horizon?

Acknowledging that it’s been four years since Sindhu’s Olympic medal in Tokyo and six since her last World Championship medal, Clark addressed speculation about whether injuries and age may have slowed her down.

However, she compared Sindhu to sporting greats like Roger Federer and Felix Sanchez, who reached new heights after turning 30.

“Sport is filled with stories of champions making comebacks. Sindhu’s character remains unchanged — and champions like her always find a way to return,” she said.

Sindhu Responds with Gratitude

In response, Sindhu warmly thanked Clark for her kind words, writing:

“Many thanks Gill for these wonderful words.”

Kiren Rijiju Also Joins in the Birthday Wishes

Kiren Rijiju, former Sports Minister and current Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, also extended his wishes to Sindhu.

“Happy birthday to India’s 1st World Badminton Champion and Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1. I wish for her good health, long life and happiness. Keep shining, and make India proud!” Rijiju posted on X.

A New Chapter Awaits for PV Sindhu

As Sindhu enters a new decade, fans and sporting legends alike remain hopeful for more glorious chapters in her already decorated career. With her legacy firmly secured, the future still holds plenty of promise for one of India’s greatest-ever athletes.