BRS Chief KCR Discharged from Yashoda Hospital, Returns Home

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been discharged from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, after undergoing a routine health check-up. KCR returned to his residence in Nandinagar on Saturday morning following a brief hospital stay.

Routine Health Check Leads to Hospitalization

KCR was admitted on July 3 for routine health monitoring, including tests related to blood sugar and sodium levels, on doctors’ advice. Medical professionals have clarified that there were no major health concerns, and his hospitalization was a precautionary measure.

KCR to Address Telangana’s Water Share Issues Soon

During his hospital stay, KCR met with senior party leaders and discussed pressing issues concerning the state. He assured them that he would soon address the public regarding Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna and Godavari River waters.

“I will soon clarify the facts before the people on Telangana’s fair share of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers,” said KCR.

Focus on Farmers and Irrigation Concerns

KCR was particularly concerned about the problems faced by farmers across the state. He asked visiting leaders about the crop conditions, rainfall, and availability of irrigation water in different regions. Several leaders informed him about the shortage of urea, seed scarcity, and the government’s inaction in addressing farmers’ grievances.

Criticism of the Current Government

BRS leaders expressed concerns that under the current state administration, the irrigation sector is being neglected, and farmers are struggling more than ever. KCR reflected on how such situations were never faced during the BRS regime, and he assured that he would soon speak out on the misleading narratives being spread by the current government regarding water distribution.

KCR Remains Actively Engaged Despite Hospitalization

Despite being under medical supervision, KCR actively engaged with party leaders throughout Friday. He discussed issues related to Telangana’s development, the farmers’ plight, and the ongoing political landscape. KCR also recalled the challenges faced during the Telangana movement and the early days of state formation.