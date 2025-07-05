TGICET 2025 Results for MBA, MCA Admissions to Be Announced on July 7

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TGICET) 2025 will be officially released on July 7 at 3:30 PM, authorities confirmed. The announcement will be made at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) office.

TGICET 2025 Conducted for MBA and MCA Admissions

The TGICET 2025 exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission into MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MCA (Master of Computer Applications) courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

The computer-based test (CBT) was held on June 8 and 9, and thousands of candidates appeared for it across various centers.

Official Statement from TGICET Convenor

Prof. Ravi, TGICET Convenor and Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, informed the Telangana State Higher Education Council about the result release schedule. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check results online once they are published.

Counseling Schedule to Be Released Soon

Following the declaration of results, the counseling process for admissions will begin shortly. The complete counseling schedule, along with detailed guidelines, will be made available on the official TGICET website in the coming days.

Students qualifying in TGICET 2025 will be eligible for seat allotment in recognized MBA and MCA programs offered by participating universities.

