Salman Khan Unveils Intense Soldier Look in Battle of Galwan

Mumbai: After wrapping up Sikandar, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next major cinematic venture — the war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster, and it’s already creating a buzz among fans.

Fierce First Look Revealed

Salman Khan is seen in a rugged, bloodied battle avatar, portraying a soldier with a thick mustache, intense eyes, and a determined expression. The poster captures a raw, emotional essence of warfare, heightening anticipation for the film.

The poster also features a compelling line:

“Over 15,000 feet above sea level India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Film’s Teaser Shared on Social Media

The motion poster was launched on the film’s official Instagram handle, with the caption:

“Blood, grit, and patriotism at 15,000 ft. Salman Khan is ready for the most powerful story of modern India. #BattleOfGalwan motion poster out now!”

Salman Khan also shared it on his own social media, further amplifying excitement around the project.

Based on Real Events in Galwan Valley

For those unaware, Battle Of Galwan is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. Due to existing treaties, firearms were not used, and soldiers engaged in intense hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. The confrontation resulted in the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian conflict in over 45 years.

Star Cast and Music

The film features Chitrangada Singh as the female lead opposite Salman Khan. It also stars three young male actors who will portray members of Khan’s elite squad. Music for the film will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The official release date of Battle Of Galwan has not been revealed yet, but fans are already eagerly awaiting more updates.

Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt to Reunite?

In related news, it is being reported that Salman Khan will once again team up with his Saajan co-star Sanjay Dutt in another upcoming entertainer, reportedly titled Ganga Ram.