Abishan Jeevinth, Director of Tourist Family, to Turn Hero Next?

Chennai: Young and talented director Abishan Jeevinth, who made waves with his debut film Tourist Family, is now reportedly gearing up to make his acting debut as a full-fledged hero.

The feel-good family entertainer, Tourist Family, which released on May 1, became a superhit and received widespread acclaim from several top industry names including Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush, S.S. Rajamouli, Surya, Kiccha Sudeep, and Nani.

From Director to Actor

Interestingly, Jeevinth had already made a brief appearance in Tourist Family, playing a youngster battling depression after losing his mother. Now, if sources are to be believed, he is ready to take center stage as the lead actor in his next venture.

Project in the Works

Sources indicate that the upcoming film will be directed by one of his close associates from Tourist Family, keeping the trusted team spirit alive. Reports also suggest that Anaswara Rajan is likely to play the female lead, and the film may carry an English title—although no official confirmation has been made.

The Success of Tourist Family

Tourist Family, which starred Sasikumar and Simran, was a modestly budgeted film that surprised the industry by grossing over ₹91 crore. The movie also featured popular actors like Yogi Babu, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal, and others in key roles.

The film was helmed by a strong technical team including:

Cinematography: Aravind Viswanathan

Aravind Viswanathan Music: Shaan Rahman

Shaan Rahman Editing: Bharath Vikraman

Bharath Vikraman Art Direction: Rajkamal

Produced under Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the project was backed by Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

With such a successful start behind him, all eyes are now on Abishan Jeevinth’s next move — this time, in front of the camera.