Rajasthan border with Pakistan sealed armed forces on high alert

Jaipur: A day after India’s successful Operation Sindoor, the 1,037 km-long Rajasthan border with Pakistan has been sealed, and security tightened significantly. The Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) have been placed on maximum alert, with continuous surveillance and patrolling underway.

Western Sector Airbases on High Alert

All major airbases in the Western Sector, including Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Nal, Phalodi, and Uttarlai, are under heightened alert. Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs armed with modern weaponry are flying combat patrols from Sri Ganganagar to the Rann of Kutch to maintain air superiority and readiness.

BSF Intensifies Ground Surveillance and Troop Deployment

The BSF has ramped up patrolling along the zero line, deploying additional troops in sensitive areas. Soldiers are now authorized to engage immediately in response to any provocation or suspicious movement near the border.

24/7 Anti-Drone Operations Activated

To counter aerial threats, anti-drone systems are now active round the clock. These systems are scanning for aerial intrusions and are designed to neutralize any potential threats from across the border.

Villages Not Evacuated Yet, But Plans in Place

Although no evacuations have been initiated in border villages, emergency protocols are ready. BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG M.L. Garg confirmed that evacuation plans are in place and additional forces are now stationed at strategic points.

Fighter Sorties and Aerial Exercises Underway

On Wednesday, residents witnessed a flurry of fighter jet operations, with aircraft frequently launching and landing. These movements are part of a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for a 48-hour aerial exercise window. Air defence missile systems have also been activated across major Indian cities.

These defence systems are primed to intercept and neutralise any enemy aircraft violating Indian airspace.

Indian Army Mobilises Along the Border

The Indian Army is now on full operational alert, with all border formations mobilised. The mobilization follows recent Indian airstrikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Bikaner Takes Emergency Fuel Measures

In preparation for any emergency, the Bikaner district administration has implemented fuel reservation orders. As per District Magistrate Namrata Vrishni, petrol stations must reserve 2,000 litres of petrol and 5,000 litres of diesel for emergency and essential services.

Pakistani Military Activity Noticed Across the Border

Significant Pakistani troop movements have been observed in border-adjacent villages, particularly from Khajuwala to Sri Ganganagar. Key Pakistani zones reporting build-ups include: