Rakhi Sawant Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Police Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on India’s Got Talent, TV personality Rakhi Sawant has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Police.

Rakhi Sawant to Appear Before Cyber Cell on February 24

The actress-dancer has been asked to appear on February 24 to record her statement. This development comes months after her controversial appearance on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, in October 2023.

During the show, Rakhi had a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, which escalated when she threw a chair on stage. The incident, which took place in Delhi, quickly went viral after an audience member shared footage online. Reports indicate that Rakhi repeatedly interrupted Maheep Singh with inappropriate jokes, leading to increased tensions that ultimately resulted in the abrupt end of the episode.

YouTubers & Comedians Also Summoned in the Investigation

As the investigation continues, several well-known YouTubers and comedians have been called for questioning.

On February 24 , popular YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Cyber Cell to provide their statements.

, popular YouTubers and appeared before the to provide their statements. Yesterday, stand-up comedian Shashwat Maheshwari was also summoned for questioning.

was also summoned for questioning. Statements from Raghu Ram and Devesh Dixit have already been recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities are summoning more individuals linked to the episodes to further the investigation.

Supreme Court Actions Against Ranveer Allahbadia

Following the controversy sparked by Ranveer Allahbadia’s inappropriate comments on the show, comedian Samay Raina removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.

The Supreme Court has also taken action, directing:

Allahbadia to submit his passport to the investigating officer at the Nodal Cyber Police Station in Thane .

to the investigating officer at the . A ban on Allahbadia and his associates from airing any shows on YouTube or other platforms until further notice.

Also Read: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in Obscenity Case

What Led to the Controversy?

Allahbadia appeared on India’s Got Latent alongside fellow content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. The backlash began when he asked a female contestant an offensive and inappropriate question, which led to public outrage.

As a result, a formal complaint was filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Allahbadia Issues Public Apology

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps brand, issued a public apology, admitting that his remark was “not appropriate” and “not even funny.”

In a video statement, he said:

“My comment was not appropriate; it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wish to use it.”

He further added:

“I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part.”

Allahbadia assured that he had asked the show’s makers to remove the insensitive segment and promised to be more responsible in the future.