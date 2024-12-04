Randhir Kapoor: We take immense pride in being members of the Raj Kapoor family

Mumbai: On the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, has announced Raj Kapoor 100 that will showcase ten iconic films by the cinema icon.

Actor Randhir Kapoor, who is the son of Raj Kapoor said in a statement: “We take immense pride in being members of the Raj Kapoor family. Our generation stands on the shoulders of a giant whose films captured the spirit of their time and gave a voice to the common man over decades.

“His timeless stories continue to inspire, and this festival is our way of honoring that magic and inviting everyone to experience his legacy on the big screen. See you at the movies!”

The festival will feature Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). It will be showcased across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15 at the PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas.

The movie tickets will be priced at just Rs 100 across all participating cinemas.

Raj Kapoor is regarded as one of the most global filmmakers India has had, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. Fondly referred to as “The Greatest Showman,” he was born to legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

Also Read | Amid dating rumours with Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur finds ‘new companion’

His films explored the pulse of post-Partition India, the dreams of the common man, and the rural-urban divide. With enduring classics like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), and Mera Naam Joker (1970), Raj Kapoor’s cinema became synonymous with emotion, innovation, and humanism.

Raj Kapoor has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan (1971) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1988).