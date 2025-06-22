Rannvijay Singha Reconnects with His Roots in New Show ‘Goriya Chali Gaon’

Popular actor and TV host Rannvijay Singha is all set to embark on a heartwarming journey back to his roots through the upcoming Zee TV show ‘Goriya Chali Gaon’. In a recent interview, the former Roadies star revealed that the reality show is more than just another project—it’s a deeply personal experience that reconnects him with his village upbringing.

From Urban Life to Rural Realities

‘Goriya Chali Gaon’, a rural adventure reality series produced by Banijay Asia, draws inspiration from the successful Marathi show Jau Bai Gaavat. The Hindi version features twelve urban girls who trade their city comforts for the raw, rustic lifestyle of an Indian village.

Rannvijay explained the appeal of the concept:

“The idea of city girls adapting to rural life is fascinating. Life in a village is simple—but far from easy. You have to do everything yourself, and nothing happens at the push of a button.” Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Late Singer KK: “He Was a Great Artist”

A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

Filming the show brought back vivid memories of Rannvijay’s own childhood experiences in rural India.

“I remember going to the village as a kid and being told, ‘You’ll have fun, but also do some work.’ That mix of fun and responsibility shaped who I am,” he shared.

The show gave him a chance to relive those memories and re-experience a sense of community, organic living, and self-reliance—values often missing from modern urban lifestyles.

The Appeal of Rural Life for Rannvijay Singha

When asked if he would consider living in a village permanently, Rannvijay responded without hesitation:

“Absolutely. I’d love to live in a village. I’d take up organic farming, build a basketball court, maybe even go off-roading nearby. The environment is cleaner, children grow up stronger, and the community is everything.”

He emphasized how rural life offers a healthier lifestyle and stronger social bonds, aspects that he believes are crucial in today’s digitally saturated world.

About ‘Goriya Chali Gaon’

Slated to air on Zee TV, Goriya Chali Gaon promises a refreshing and thought-provoking look at rural India. Viewers can expect not just entertainment but also a cultural immersion as contestants adapt to village customs, chores, and values.

By bringing together urban contestants and traditional village life, the show offers a unique blend of challenge, nostalgia, and emotional growth.