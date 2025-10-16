Ranveer Singh shows off a fierce look in Dhurandhar’s title track

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film “Dhurandhar” on Thursday unveiled the film’s title track, giving a fierce glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s look.

The high-energy track highlights Ranveer’s intense performance and sets the tone for the action-packed entertainer. Singh took to Instagram to share the peppy number and wrote, “An Inferno will rise Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025.”

The title track shows the actor doing high-octane action stunts with gun. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour, and cinematic grit.

The song has been sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. The lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan. Speaking about the track, music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev shared, “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility.”

“The song was written into the film’s soul it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world.

Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse,” he added.

On a related note, the trailer of the upcoming film is set to release on 12th November. “Dhurandhar” is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is also bankrolled by by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The action thriller also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.