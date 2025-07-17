Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Sentenced to One Year Jail in Gold Smuggling Case

Ranya Rao Sentenced to One Year Jail: In a sensational case that rocked the nation earlier this year, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle gold into India from Dubai. The incident occurred at Bengaluru International Airport in the first week of March, where officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 14.3 kilograms of gold from her possession.

Ranya Rao Sentenced to One Year Jail: CAFIFOSA Issues One-Year Prison Sentence

In a significant development, the Foreign Exchange Conservation and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Board (CAFIFOSA) has sentenced Ranya Rao to one year in prison. The same punishment has also been handed down to her accomplices, Tarun Kondaru Raju and Sahil Jain, who played key roles in the smuggling operation.

No Bail During Sentence Period

The CAFIFOSA Board stated that, due to the strong evidence presented in the case, all three convicts will not be allowed to apply for bail during their one-year sentence. As per the board’s orders, court hearings will be conducted every three months throughout the duration of their imprisonment.

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹34.12 Crore

Following Ranya Rao’s arrest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation and conducted searches at her residence. During the raids, the ED confiscated assets worth ₹34.12 crore. Investigations further revealed that Tarun Kondaru Raju and Sahil Jain were closely involved in the smuggling network.

National Attention on High-Profile Smuggling Case

The case has drawn widespread media attention due to Ranya Rao’s public profile and the scale of the smuggling operation. With the trio now behind bars, authorities are expected to continue probing deeper into the smuggling racket and potential financial crimes linked to the case.

What’s Next?

The court will continue monitoring the case through quarterly hearings for the next year. Meanwhile, Ranya Rao and her associates will remain in judicial custody, with no relief expected until the end of their sentence.