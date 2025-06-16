Rapido Driver Assaults Woman; Bike Taxi Services Banned

Bangalore: A shocking incident has surfaced from Bangalore, Karnataka, where a Rapido bike taxi driver assaulted a female passenger after an argument. The confrontation reportedly started due to rash driving, which led to a heated exchange between the driver and the woman. After reaching the destination, the woman refused to pay for the ride, further aggravating the situation.

In a fit of rage, the driver slapped the woman forcefully, causing her to fall to the ground. The entire episode was captured in photos and videos, which quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Karnataka High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

Following the incident, the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and initiated an inquiry. In a significant move, the court ordered a statewide ban on bike taxi services effective immediately from June 16, 2025.

Statewide Seizure of Illegal Bike Taxis

As per court orders, several illegally operating bike taxis have been seized across Karnataka. The state’s RTO officials are actively conducting inspections to enforce the ban. Until clear regulations are framed under the Motor Vehicles Act, the Karnataka High Court has declared all bike taxi services as illegal.

Major Setback for Operators Like Rapido and Uber Moto

This ban delivers a major blow to bike taxi operators such as Rapido, Uber Moto, and others, who have been offering affordable last-mile connectivity options to thousands of commuters in Bangalore and other cities of Karnataka. The sudden ban is expected to cause significant inconvenience to daily travelers who rely on these services for quick and economical transportation.

Uncertainty Ahead for Commuters

With this order, lakhs of commuters in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are now facing difficulties in their daily commute. Until new guidelines are established, both riders and operators remain in a state of uncertainty regarding the future of bike taxi services in the state.