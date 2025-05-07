Ration Card, Gas Subsidy & Bank Rules Get a Digital Makeover: What You Must Know

New Delhi: The Government of India has announced a sweeping digital transformation of the Public Distribution System (PDS), LPG subsidy framework, and banking regulations. These reforms, effective from May 15, 2025, aim to enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and improve delivery of government services across sectors.

Ration Card Rules Undergo Major Overhaul

To modernize the ration distribution system, the following mandatory requirements have been introduced:

Requirement Deadline Non-Compliance Effect Aadhaar Linking May 15, 2025 Suspension of benefits Biometric Authentication Immediate Inability to collect rations Annual Verification Yearly Card may be marked inactive e-KYC Completion May 15, 2025 Deletion from database

Revised Income Eligibility for Ration Cards

Area Annual Income Limit Special Provisions Rural Areas ₹1.20 lakh Exemptions for widows, senior citizens Urban Areas ₹1.50 lakh Exemptions for persons with disabilities Metro Cities ₹1.80 lakh Case-by-case evaluation

All new ration card applications must now be submitted online only, with physical forms no longer accepted at most locations.

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) Is Now Mandatory

The ONORC scheme is now fully implemented across India, allowing beneficiaries to collect food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the country.

ONORC Key Features:

Nationwide portability

Real-time transaction tracking

Biometric verification

Standardized entitlements across states

Major Changes to Gas Cylinder Subsidy and Booking

The LPG subsidy framework has been overhauled to improve targeting and transparency:

Category Subsidy Eligibility BPL Families ₹300/cylinder Aadhaar linked & valid BPL card Middle Income ₹200/cylinder Annual income below ₹8 lakh Higher Income No subsidy Income above ₹10 lakh

Max 2 cylinders/month; 15/year per household

KYC and OTP verification required for delivery

Subsidies via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Smart LPG Cylinders to Roll Out in Phases

Smart cylinders equipped with:

Digital chips for tracking

Leak detection systems

Tamper-proof features

will first be introduced in urban areas and expand nationwide by December 2025.

New Bank Account Regulations Announced

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also issued new guidelines for account holders:

Aadhaar Linking

Mobile Number Updation

Nominee Registration

By June 30, 2025:

Address verification for accounts older than 3 years

New Minimum Balance Requirements:

Account Type Urban Semi-Urban Rural Savings Regular ₹2,000 ₹1,000 ₹500 Current Account ₹10,000 ₹5,000 ₹3,000 Basic/Salaried No minimum balance required across regions

Digital Push Incentives:

NEFT/RTGS charges reduced

UPI limit raised to ₹5 lakh

Mobile banking registration now mandatory

Annual digital activity now required to retain certain benefits

Who Will Be Affected and How to Prepare

Group Impact Action Needed BPL Families Ration/e-KYC updates Complete Aadhaar linking and KYC Middle Income Homes Reduced LPG subsidy, bank charges Check eligibility and maintain minimum balances Rural Citizens Digital compliance Visit CSCs for help with updates Migrant Workers ONORC portability Link Aadhaar to ration card & bank account Senior Citizens Documentation barriers Utilize govt-organized camps for help

May 15, 2025: Core digital rules go live

Core digital rules go live June 30, 2025: Verification deadline for old accounts

Verification deadline for old accounts Sept 30, 2025: Smart LPG cylinders phase 1 ends

Smart LPG cylinders phase 1 ends Dec 31, 2025: Final deadline for compliance and assistance

Benefits and Challenges of the New System

Benefits: