Justice for Pahalgam: 80 Terrorists Eliminated in India’s Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: In a swift and powerful counter-terrorism operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 80 militants linked to proscribed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and other extremist factions.

Led by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

The high-stakes mission was led by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, showcasing the leadership role of Indian women officers in frontline military operations. The operation lasted just 25 minutes, during which 26 precision missiles were launched.

9 Key Locations Targeted Across Pakistan and PoK

The nine targeted sites included:

Muzaffarabad

Kotli

Bahawalpur

Rawalakot

Chak Sawari

Bhimber

Neelum Valley

Jhelum

Chakwal

These locations were identified based on intelligence and satellite surveillance, confirming terrorist activity and infrastructure planning cross-border attacks.

Major Terror Commanders Among Those Eliminated

Intelligence sources revealed that senior operatives from various terror organizations were also killed. The terror infrastructure was completely destroyed, severely crippling their operational capabilities.

“These strikes have broken the back of terrorist networks that were planning further attacks on Indian soil,” officials said.

Civilian Safety a Priority; No Pakistani Military Sites Targeted

India reiterated that the operation was focused solely on terror camps, ensuring zero civilian casualties and no damage to Pakistani military installations, in line with India’s non-escalatory doctrine.

Triggered by Pahalgam Terror Attack

The decision to carry out Operation Sindoor followed the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen. The Indian government emphasized the need to bring perpetrators to justice swiftly.

Satellite Data Confirms Sleeper Cell Activity

According to satellite intelligence, the targeted camps were actively engaged in training and planning attacks inside India. Surveillance also indicated the activation of sleeper cells within Indian territory.