After Pahalgam Carnage, India Hits Back with Focused Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: In response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting multiple terrorist bases.

9 Terror Targets Hit in Pakistan and PoK

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that on Tuesday night, strikes were carried out on nine (9) identified locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK). These locations were reportedly being used to plan and direct terror attacks against India.

Operation Was Precise, Restrained, and Non-Escalatory

According to officials, the operation was focused, surgical, and non-escalatory in nature.

“No Pakistani military establishments were targeted,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry emphasized that India exercised significant restraint and responsibility in the selection and execution of the targets.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Surge After India’s Precision Strikes in Operation Sindoor

India’s Commitment to Justice for Pahalgam Victims

Reaffirming its stance, the Ministry of Defence declared: