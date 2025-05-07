Sensex, Nifty Surge After India’s Precision Strikes in Operation Sindoor

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a cautious note but rebounded swiftly on Wednesday morning after India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’, striking nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Sensex and Nifty Erase Losses, Trade in Green

At around 9:34 AM, the BSE Sensex surged 160 points to reach 80,800, while the NSE Nifty rose 56 points to 24,435.35, reversing early losses. The quick recovery reflects investor confidence in the operation’s measured and non-escalatory nature, say market analysts.

Sectoral Performance: PSU Banks Shine, Media Declines

Of the 12 NSE sectoral indices, eight were trading in the green and four in the red.

Top Gainers: NSE Nifty PSU Bank

NSE Nifty PSU Bank Top Loser: NSE Nifty Media

Key stock performances on the Nifty:

Gainers: Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco

Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Losers: Asian Paints, Titan Company, TCS, L&T, Tech Mahindra

Analysts: Market Calm Due to Precision, Expected Nature of Strike

Market experts suggest that the precision and predictability of India’s action is helping limit market volatility.

“The market had largely priced in India’s retaliatory action. Its non-escalatory approach is reassuring,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investment Supports Market Resilience

The strong FII (Foreign Institutional Investor) inflows—₹43,940 crore over the last 14 sessions—are seen as a major driver of market stability.

Analysts attribute the trend to:

A weakening US dollar

Slower economic growth in the US and China

Growing optimism about India’s economic outperformance in 2025

Shift Toward Large-Caps Amid Volatility

There’s a notable investor shift from overvalued mid- and small-cap stocks to large-caps, where FIIs are concentrating their investments. This trend is expected to continue, especially as geopolitical tensions stir short-term volatility.

Global Markets React to Fed Policy Meeting and Trade Concerns

Meanwhile, US stock markets declined on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Global investors are watching for cues on how President Trump’s trade tariffs may impact the Fed’s rate stance and the broader economic outlook.