Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir Condemn India’s Operation Sindoor as “Cowardly”

Islamabad: Prominent voices from Pakistan’s entertainment industry have sharply criticized India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir Lead Outcry Against Indian Strikes

Internationally acclaimed actress Mahira Khan expressed her disapproval through an emotional Instagram story, labeling the strikes as “cowardly”. Reposting a critical tweet by author Fatima Bhutto, Mahira added:

“Cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen.”

Young film star Hania Aamir echoed similar sentiments, posting a single-word response—“Cowardly”—to her Instagram followers. The brief but direct reaction reflects a growing sense of discontent within Pakistan’s cultural circles.

Celebrities’ Instagram Accounts Geo-Blocked in India

Following the military operation, Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities—including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Ali Zafar—were geo-blocked in India, citing compliance with Indian legal policies. Attempting to access these profiles from India now displays a notice indicating restricted access.

This move has added fuel to the backlash, with many in Pakistan viewing it as an attempt to silence public figures critical of the Indian government’s actions.

Indian Officials Defend Air Strikes as Targeted and Measured

In stark contrast, Indian authorities have defended Operation Sindoor, describing it as a surgical and precise operation focused solely on terrorist infrastructure. Officials emphasized that no civilian or military installations were struck, and the action was not meant to provoke war but to deliver justice for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian Army officially declared the mission’s success via social media, posting:

“Justice is served. Jai Hind.”

Senior Indian ministers, including Kiren Rijiju and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, praised the armed forces and framed the strike as a measured act of retaliation.

Intelligence: Over 17 Militants Killed in Operation Sindoor

According to intelligence sources, at least 17 militants were killed and over 60 injured in the multi-target strikes. The operation hit key terror training and logistics hubs in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Faisalabad, and Muridke.

Military spokespersons reiterated that the intent behind the mission was to dismantle terrorist capabilities, not to escalate conflict.

Polarized Reactions Reflect Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

As public reactions pour in, a stark divide is evident between the two nations. While India views the operation as justified retaliation, many in Pakistan—especially in cultural and public domains—see it as unprovoked aggression.