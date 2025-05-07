India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Trump Hopes for Swift Resolution

Washington: Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified following India’s retaliatory strikes targeting terror camps across the border after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Indian strikes on Pakistan were “expected” and expressed hope that the situation would be resolved quickly. Speaking at the White House, Trump remarked, “It’s a shame… They’ve been fighting for a long time. I just hope it ends very quickly.”

India Briefs US on Operation Sindoor

According to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Washington, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State and NSA Marco Rubio shortly after the strikes. The embassy emphasized that India’s response was “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” targeting only known terror infrastructure without hitting Pakistani civilian, economic, or military sites.

Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Hit

The Indian Army confirmed the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The official statement clarified:

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.”

India reiterated its commitment to holding perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable, describing the operation as part of that broader effort.

Pakistan Confirms Missile Strikes

Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry acknowledged the Indian strikes, labeling them “cowardly attacks.” He confirmed that missile strikes hit Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad, intensifying concerns about escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Background: Pahalgam Terror Attack

The current crisis stems from the Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist were killed in what India calls a “barbaric act” orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorists. India claims to possess “credible leads and technical inputs” linking the attack to terrorist groups operating from across the border.

Global Concern Over Escalation

As tensions rise, international observers and governments are closely watching the developments between India and Pakistan, urging both sides to show restraint. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce earlier described the situation as a “dynamic, serious issue.”