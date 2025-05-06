4 killed, 42 injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Road accident

Jammu: In a tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, four people lost their lives and 42 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Ghani Mendhar on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed that two passengers died on the spot, while two more succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The bus was en route to Mendhar town from Ghani village when the driver lost control, leading to the deadly accident.

Army Personnel Among the Deceased

Among the deceased was an Army personnel of the 41 Assam Rifles, identified as Abdul Majeed, son of Abdul Aziz and a resident of Ghani Mendhar. His death underscores the deep impact the accident has had on the local community and armed forces alike.

Rescue Operation Involving Locals and Security Forces

After the accident, a massive rescue and relief operation was launched immediately. Local residents, police, Indian Army, and CRPF personnel worked together to retrieve passengers from the crash site and shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Authorities stated that prompt response from locals and rescue teams helped prevent an even higher death toll.

Cause of the Accident: Overspeeding and Road Conditions Under Scrutiny

Initial reports suggest that overspeeding and difficult road conditions were contributing factors. The driver lost control, causing the bus to veer off the hilly road into the gorge. Similar accidents are unfortunately common in hilly districts like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi, where bad roads, overloading, and traffic violations often lead to deadly outcomes.

Traffic Authorities Take Preventive Measures

The Traffic Department and RTOs in Jammu & Kashmir have increased enforcement across accident-prone regions. Special squads have been deployed to check for traffic rule violations, including overspeeding, underage driving, and lack of safety gear.

Over the past four months, authorities in Srinagar and Jammu have seized over 6,000 vehicles for various violations. Measures such as counselling for two-wheeler riders, distribution of helmets, and fuel restrictions for riders without helmets have also been implemented to reduce fatalities.

Conclusion: Need for Long-Term Safety Reforms

The Poonch bus accident once again highlights the urgent need for infrastructure improvement, stricter traffic enforcement, and driver awareness programs in Jammu & Kashmir’s hilly terrains. While relief operations have brought immediate support, long-term reforms are essential to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.