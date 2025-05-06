New Code, New Controversy: Will TS Vehicle Numbers Turn into TG?

In a major administrative change, the newly elected Congress government in Telangana, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has decided to replace the state abbreviation from ‘TS’ (Telangana State) to ‘TG’ (Telangana Government). The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held on Sunday, signaling a significant shift in how the state will be officially represented in future documents, departments, and possibly, vehicle registrations.

Will Vehicle Number Plates Change from TS to TG?

Following this announcement, a widespread question has emerged: Will vehicle registration codes also be changed from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’? According to official sources, existing TS-numbered vehicles will not need to change their number plates. However, new vehicles purchased after the government order (GO) is issued will be registered under the new ‘TG’ code.

This mirrors the policy adopted during the formation of Telangana in 2014, when vehicles with AP registration codes (from undivided Andhra Pradesh) were allowed to retain their numbers. Officials have clarified that there are no immediate plans to update the lakhs of existing TS-registered vehicles, minimizing administrative disruption.

Impact on Government Institutions and Departments

Several government institutions in Telangana currently use the ‘TS’ prefix, such as:

TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission)

(Telangana State Public Service Commission) TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation)

With the TG shift, a debate has begun over whether these institutions will also be renamed. As of now, no official notification has been issued regarding changes to institutional names, but updates may follow once the TG code is formally adopted in government communication.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Explains the Reason for TG

Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy clarified the rationale behind the shift from TS to TG. He stated that the original gazette notification issued by the Central Government in 2014 assigned the abbreviation ‘TG’ to the newly formed state. However, the previous government under K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) opted to use ‘TS’ instead, which led to unofficial usage across departments and state vehicles.

“The Congress government has decided to revert to the Centre-approved abbreviation TG. During the Telangana statehood movement too, TG was widely used in protest symbols and boards,” said Minister Ponguleti.

Public Reaction and Implementation Await Further Clarity

The public response, especially among vehicle owners, is mixed. While many welcome the alignment with the original Centre notification, others are concerned about possible confusion or cost implications. As things stand, the change is expected to be forward-looking, with TG used for new registrations and TS continuing for older ones.

The implementation timeline and the scope of renaming existing institutions remain unclear, but an official government order (GO) is expected soon to provide clarity.

The Telangana government’s decision to switch from TS to TG is both symbolic and administrative, reflecting a move to align with official records and the spirit of the Telangana movement. While existing TS assets remain unaffected, the transition to TG could gradually reshape how the state is represented across departments, institutions, and vehicles.