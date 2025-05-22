Education

RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results to Be Declared Today at 5 PM on rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 22 at 5 PM, via a press conference led by Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

Uma Devi22 May 2025 - 13:21
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 22 at 5 PM, via a press conference led by Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. Over 8.9 lakh students across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Senior Upadhyay streams appeared for the exams held between March 6 and April 9, 2025.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 12th Result 2025

Students can access their mark sheets using their roll numbers on the following websites:

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Number of Students Registered

The total number of students registered for RBSE Class 12 exams in 2025 is as follows:

StreamRegistered Students
Science2,73,984
Commerce28,250
Arts5,87,475
Senior Upadhyay3,907

Stream-Wise Pass Percentages (Previous Year Comparison)

YearArtsCommerceScience
2025To be updated after 5 PM
202496.88%98.95%97.75%
202392.35%96.60%95.65%
202296.33%97.53%96.58%
202199.19%99.48%99.73%
202090.70%91.66%94.49%

Gender-Wise Performance (Arts Stream Last Year)

  • Boys Appeared: 2,72,059
  • Girls Appeared: 2,97,516
  • Boys Passed: 2,60,629 (95.80%)
  • Girls Passed: 2,91,160 (97.86%)

In Commerce and Science as well, girls consistently outperformed boys in the last academic year.

Details Available on RBSE 12th Scorecard 2025

The online mark sheet will contain:

  • Student’s Name and Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Registration Number
  • Subject-wise Marks (Theory & Practical)
  • Subject Codes
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying Status
  • Board and Class Name

Grading System Used in RBSE 12th Results 2025

Marks RangeGradeGrade Point
91–100A110
81–90A29
71–80B18
61–70B27
51–60C16
41–50C25
33–40D4
21–32E1C
00–20E2C

Supplementary Exam Option for Failed Subjects

Students failing in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams to save their academic session. The dates for supplementary exams will be released soon on the official websites.

Important Information About Name-Wise Result Check

Note: RBSE does not provide an option to check results name-wise. Students must use their roll number to access the RBSE 12th result 2025.

