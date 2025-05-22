RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results to Be Declared Today at 5 PM on rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 22 at 5 PM, via a press conference led by Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. Over 8.9 lakh students across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Senior Upadhyay streams appeared for the exams held between March 6 and April 9, 2025.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 12th Result 2025

Students can access their mark sheets using their roll numbers on the following websites:

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Number of Students Registered

The total number of students registered for RBSE Class 12 exams in 2025 is as follows:

Stream Registered Students Science 2,73,984 Commerce 28,250 Arts 5,87,475 Senior Upadhyay 3,907

Stream-Wise Pass Percentages (Previous Year Comparison)

Year Arts Commerce Science 2025 To be updated after 5 PM 2024 96.88% 98.95% 97.75% 2023 92.35% 96.60% 95.65% 2022 96.33% 97.53% 96.58% 2021 99.19% 99.48% 99.73% 2020 90.70% 91.66% 94.49%

Gender-Wise Performance (Arts Stream Last Year)

Boys Appeared : 2,72,059

: 2,72,059 Girls Appeared : 2,97,516

: 2,97,516 Boys Passed : 2,60,629 (95.80%)

: 2,60,629 (95.80%) Girls Passed: 2,91,160 (97.86%)

In Commerce and Science as well, girls consistently outperformed boys in the last academic year.

Details Available on RBSE 12th Scorecard 2025

The online mark sheet will contain:

Student’s Name and Roll Number

Date of Birth

Registration Number

Subject-wise Marks (Theory & Practical)

Subject Codes

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

Board and Class Name

Grading System Used in RBSE 12th Results 2025

Marks Range Grade Grade Point 91–100 A1 10 81–90 A2 9 71–80 B1 8 61–70 B2 7 51–60 C1 6 41–50 C2 5 33–40 D 4 21–32 E1 C 00–20 E2 C

Supplementary Exam Option for Failed Subjects

Students failing in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams to save their academic session. The dates for supplementary exams will be released soon on the official websites.

Important Information About Name-Wise Result Check

Note: RBSE does not provide an option to check results name-wise. Students must use their roll number to access the RBSE 12th result 2025.