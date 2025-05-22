RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results to Be Declared Today at 5 PM on rajresults.nic.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 22 at 5 PM, via a press conference led by Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. Over 8.9 lakh students across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Senior Upadhyay streams appeared for the exams held between March 6 and April 9, 2025.
Table of Contents
Official Websites to Check RBSE 12th Result 2025
Students can access their mark sheets using their roll numbers on the following websites:
RBSE 12th Result 2025: Number of Students Registered
The total number of students registered for RBSE Class 12 exams in 2025 is as follows:
|Stream
|Registered Students
|Science
|2,73,984
|Commerce
|28,250
|Arts
|5,87,475
|Senior Upadhyay
|3,907
Stream-Wise Pass Percentages (Previous Year Comparison)
|Year
|Arts
|Commerce
|Science
|2025
|To be updated after 5 PM
|2024
|96.88%
|98.95%
|97.75%
|2023
|92.35%
|96.60%
|95.65%
|2022
|96.33%
|97.53%
|96.58%
|2021
|99.19%
|99.48%
|99.73%
|2020
|90.70%
|91.66%
|94.49%
Gender-Wise Performance (Arts Stream Last Year)
- Boys Appeared: 2,72,059
- Girls Appeared: 2,97,516
- Boys Passed: 2,60,629 (95.80%)
- Girls Passed: 2,91,160 (97.86%)
In Commerce and Science as well, girls consistently outperformed boys in the last academic year.
Details Available on RBSE 12th Scorecard 2025
The online mark sheet will contain:
- Student’s Name and Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Registration Number
- Subject-wise Marks (Theory & Practical)
- Subject Codes
- Total Marks
- Qualifying Status
- Board and Class Name
Grading System Used in RBSE 12th Results 2025
|Marks Range
|Grade
|Grade Point
|91–100
|A1
|10
|81–90
|A2
|9
|71–80
|B1
|8
|61–70
|B2
|7
|51–60
|C1
|6
|41–50
|C2
|5
|33–40
|D
|4
|21–32
|E1
|C
|00–20
|E2
|C
Supplementary Exam Option for Failed Subjects
Students failing in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams to save their academic session. The dates for supplementary exams will be released soon on the official websites.
Important Information About Name-Wise Result Check
Note: RBSE does not provide an option to check results name-wise. Students must use their roll number to access the RBSE 12th result 2025.